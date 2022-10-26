Michael Yardy appointed as England men’s U-19 head coach

Former England all-rounder Michael Yardy has been appointed as the head coach of the England Men’s U19 team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Yardy takes the position vacated by Richard Dawson, who has joined Matthew Mott’s coaching team for the senior men’s white-ball cricket side.

Welcome Yards 🤝



Our new England Men's U19 Head Coach 🦁 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 26, 2022

Yardy made 42 appearances for England as a player and was part of the side that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010. He joins the U19 side, also known as ‘Young Lions’, from Sussex County Cricket Club where he was the Academy Director. He also has the experience of coaching New South Wales and Kent.

“I’m really excited to be taking on the role of Young Lions Head Coach. It’s a privilege to work with young players as they seek to make the next step in their career and I look forward to the challenge of doing that at international level,” said Yardy.