Cricket

Michael Yardy appointed as England men’s U-19 head coach

Former all-rounder Yardy takes the position vacated by Richard Dawson, who has joined Matthew Mott’s coaching team for the senior men’s white-ball cricket side.

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 22:45 IST
26 October, 2022 22:45 IST
FILE PHOTO: Former England all-rounder Michael Yardy has been appointed as the head coach of its men’s u-19 team.

FILE PHOTO: Former England all-rounder Michael Yardy has been appointed as the head coach of its men’s u-19 team. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former all-rounder Yardy takes the position vacated by Richard Dawson, who has joined Matthew Mott’s coaching team for the senior men’s white-ball cricket side.

Former England all-rounder Michael Yardy has been appointed as the head coach of the England Men’s U19 team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday.

Yardy takes the position vacated by Richard Dawson, who has joined Matthew Mott’s coaching team for the senior men’s white-ball cricket side.

Yardy made 42 appearances for England as a player and was part of the side that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010. He joins the U19 side, also known as ‘Young Lions’, from Sussex County Cricket Club where he was the Academy Director. He also has the experience of coaching New South Wales and Kent.

“I’m really excited to be taking on the role of Young Lions Head Coach. It’s a privilege to work with young players as they seek to make the next step in their career and I look forward to the challenge of doing that at international level,” said Yardy.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Ashwin or Chahal? Trial by pace for India

Ireland vs England preview feat. Kevin O’Brien

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us