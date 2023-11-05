In a crucial moment during the second ODI of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup in 1979, the West Indies needed three runs to win off the last ball. England captain Mike Brearley positioned all his fielders on the boundary ropes, even instructing wicketkeeper David Bairstow (Jonny Bairstow’s father) to stand back at the ropes.
This strategic move was well within the rules, but it stirred discontent among the West Indies team and the SCG crowd. Interestingly, it was after this incident that the ICC introduced field restrictions in ODI cricket, eight years after the format’s inception.
Ultimately, the last ball was not significant, as Sir Ian Botham clean bowled the number 11 batsman, Colin Croft.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA: Kohli completes 6000 runs in ODIs at home during World Cup 2023 match
- On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history
- India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Iyer attack continues; IND 219/2 (35) vs SA
- BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’
- Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs in a single ODI World Cup for first time
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE