MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history

Mike Brearley’s strategic move at a crucial moment during the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup in 1979 changed the game forever.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 16:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vivian Richards of the West Indies and Geoff Boycott of England share a light moment after the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup One Day Inernational (ODI) triangular series match in 1979.
Vivian Richards of the West Indies and Geoff Boycott of England share a light moment after the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup One Day Inernational (ODI) triangular series match in 1979. | Photo Credit:  THE HINDU ARCHIVES
infoIcon

Vivian Richards of the West Indies and Geoff Boycott of England share a light moment after the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup One Day Inernational (ODI) triangular series match in 1979. | Photo Credit:  THE HINDU ARCHIVES

In a crucial moment during the second ODI of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup in 1979, the West Indies needed three runs to win off the last ball. England captain Mike Brearley positioned all his fielders on the boundary ropes, even instructing wicketkeeper David Bairstow (Jonny Bairstow’s father) to stand back at the ropes.

This strategic move was well within the rules, but it stirred discontent among the West Indies team and the SCG crowd. Interestingly, it was after this incident that the ICC introduced field restrictions in ODI cricket, eight years after the format’s inception.

Ultimately, the last ball was not significant, as Sir Ian Botham clean bowled the number 11 batsman, Colin Croft.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Kohli completes 6000 runs in ODIs at home during World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Iyer attack continues; IND 219/2 (35) vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’
    Reuters
  5. Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs in a single ODI World Cup for first time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
  2. SMAT Highlights Semifinal 2: Punjab beats Delhi by 6 wickets, Baroda defeats Assam to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: BCCI extends player retention deadline to November 26
    Shayan Acharya
  4. England central contract snub was ‘final nail in coffin’, says David Willey after announcing international retirement
    PTI
  5. Nepal, Oman qualify for T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Kohli completes 6000 runs in ODIs at home during World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. On This Day: A quite literal game-changing moment in ODI history
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa Live Score, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Iyer attack continues; IND 219/2 (35) vs SA
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup: Asthmatic players skip practice, Bangladesh coach says Delhi air ‘not ideal’
    Reuters
  5. Virat Kohli crosses 500 runs in a single ODI World Cup for first time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment