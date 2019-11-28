Mitchell to make Test debut for New Zealand against England

Daryl Mitchell will make his Test debut when New Zealand face England in Hamilton, beginning on Friday.

Mitchell, 28, replaces Colin de Grandhomme (abdominal muscle) for the Black Caps, who claimed a resounding victory in the first Test.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor confirmed Mitchell, who was born in Hamilton, would play.

"Daryl Mitchell is making his debut. It's obviously an exciting time for him," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"Colin de Grandhomme is some big shoes to fill, but he's had some experience at Twenty20 level and obviously had a very good campaign in the first-class scene.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how he goes."

Mitchell has played nine T20s for New Zealand, making 97 runs at an average of 16.16 and taking five wickets at 17.80.

New Zealand will also be without Trent Boult (rib) in what is the second and final Test of the series.