MLC 2023: When and where to watch Major League Cricket in India; Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders live streaming, telecast info

MLC 2023: Here is how you can watch Major League Cricket LIVE in India on TV and online. The first match will be held between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders on Friday.

Published : Jul 13, 2023 19:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Faf du Plessis and Sunil Narine in action.
Faf du Plessis and Sunil Narine in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

Faf du Plessis and Sunil Narine in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 will begin on Friday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA. The first match will be held between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Both teams are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Here is how you can watch Major League Cricket LIVE in India:

When is the first match of MLC 2023?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 will be held between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders on Friday.

What time is the first match of MLC 2023?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will begin at 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can I watch the first match of MLC 2023 in India?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be telecast LIVE on Sports18 in India. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

Where will the first match of MLC 2023 be played?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA.

THE SQUADS
TEXAS SUPER KINGS
Devon Conway (New Zealand), Lahiru Milantha (domestic player), Sami Aslam (domestic player), Cody Shetty (domestic player), Faf du Plessis (c) (South Africa), David Miller (South Africa), Saiteja Mukkamalla (domestic player), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Milind Kumar (domestic player), Mohammad Mohsin (domestic player), Daniel Sams (Australia), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Zia Shahzad (domestic player), Cameron Stevenson (domestic player), Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Calvin Savage (domestic player), Rusty Theron (domestic player), Imran Tahir (South Africa).
LOS ANGELES KNIGHT RIDERS
Jaskaran Malhotra (domestic player), Saif Badar (domestic player), Unmukt Chand (domestic player), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Nitish Kumar (domestic player), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Jason Roy (England), Gajanand Singh (domestic player), Corne Dry (domestic player), Sunil Narine (c) (West Indies), Andre Russell (West Indies), Shadley Van Schalkwyk (domestic player), Bhaskar Yadram (domestic player), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Spencer Johnson (Australia), Ali Khan (domestic player), Ali Sheikh (domestic player), Adam Zampa (Australia).

