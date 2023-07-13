MLC 2023: When and where to watch Major League Cricket in India; Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders live streaming, telecast info

Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 will begin on Friday at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA. The first match will be held between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Both teams are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

Here is how you can watch Major League Cricket LIVE in India:

When is the first match of MLC 2023?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 will be held between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders on Friday.

What time is the first match of MLC 2023?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will begin at 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can I watch the first match of MLC 2023 in India?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be telecast LIVE on Sports18 in India. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

Where will the first match of MLC 2023 be played?

The first match of Major League Cricket 2023 between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will be held at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, USA.