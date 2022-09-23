Cricket

Moeen says one-over ‘gamble’ cost England against Pakistan

England captain Moeen Ali said his one over of off-spin bowling against Pakistan was a “gamble” that did not pay off after the visitors lost the second Twenty20 International in Karachi on Thursday

Reuters
23 September, 2022 09:40 IST
23 September, 2022 09:40 IST
Moeen Ali in action.

Moeen Ali in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England captain Moeen Ali said his one over of off-spin bowling against Pakistan was a “gamble” that did not pay off after the visitors lost the second Twenty20 International in Karachi on Thursday

England captain Moeen Ali said his one over of off-spin bowling against Pakistan was a “gamble” that did not pay off after the visitors lost the second Twenty20 International in Karachi on Thursday.

Chasing 200 for victory, Pakistan were 104 for no loss in the 13th over when Moeen brought himself on and conceded 21 runs, including three sixes.

Pakistan seized the momentum and went on to win by 10 wickets, with skipper Babar Azam hitting a brilliant century.

Also Read
PAK vs ENG: Babar, Rizwan help Pakistan to 10-wicket win over England

“The momentum changed when I bowled my over. That really gave them the belief and after that they were almost unstoppable,” Moeen said.

“I felt like it was under control for most of it. I genuinely feel my over lost the game for us. That was a gamble on my part.

“I went to try and get a wicket, almost buy a wicket. Obviously it didn’t work and that’s when Pakistan really won the game.”

The seven-match series is level at 1-1, with the third T20 to be played later on Friday.

England is playing four matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December to play three Tests in the second leg of the tour.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Stampede in Hyderabad over India vs Australia 3rd T20I tickets, many injured

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Time for KL Rahul to bat faster and not longer?

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us