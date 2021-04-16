Cricket Cricket Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas scalps five-for in 17 deliveries against Middlesex Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas, who plays for Hampshire in the County Championship, has claimed a five-for in just 17 balls in a fixture against Middlesex on Friday. Team Sportstar Mumbai 16 April, 2021 17:47 IST File picture of Mohammad Abbas. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 16 April, 2021 17:47 IST Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas, who plays for Hampshire in the County Championship, has claimed a five-for in just 17 balls in a fixture against Middlesex on Friday.With Hamphsire scoring 319, Middlesex needed a good start, but making the most of the conditions in Southampton, Abbas scalped a hattrick and also a fifer in his first three overs. After wreaking a havoc in his first three overs, Abbas, however, remained wicketless in his following three overs, with the visiting team desperate to extend the match till lunch. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.