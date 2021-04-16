Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas scalps five-for in 17 deliveries against Middlesex

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas, who plays for Hampshire in the County Championship, has claimed a five-for in just 17 balls in a fixture against Middlesex on Friday.

With Hamphsire scoring 319, Middlesex needed a good start, but making the most of the conditions in Southampton, Abbas scalped a hattrick and also a fifer in his first three overs. After wreaking a havoc in his first three overs, Abbas, however, remained wicketless in his following three overs, with the visiting team desperate to extend the match till lunch.