Pakistan's Mohammad Amir quits international cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced retirement from international cricket. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 28-year-old fast bowler said he did not think he could work with the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management and that it was best for him to leave.

While Amir said that he will issue a full statement soon, the PCB confirmed that he has conveyed them about his decision. "Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket. The 29-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches.



This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage..." the PCB said in a statement on Thursday.

Here is Pakistani fast bowler @iamamirofficial announcing retirement from international cricket as protest against Pak team management’s behaviour. he was talking to me pic.twitter.com/TMC2LDEZHb — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 17, 2020

Earlier, in a video that went viratl, Amir said: “To be honest, I don’t think I can play cricket under this management. I am leaving cricket, for now. I am being mentally tortured, I cannot handle it. I have seen it enough from 2010-2015. I have to repeatedly hear that PCB invested a lot in me, I am thankful to Shahid Afridi as he gave me chances when I came back after the ban."

“Everyone wants to play for their country, they just keep saying that I left Test cricket for other leagues around the world, I made the comeback through BPL, if I was dying for leagues then I could have said I don’t want to play for Pakistan (sic). Every month there is someone who is saying Amir ditched us. In two days I will reach Pakistan and then I will release a statement,” he added.

Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 ODIs for Pakistan. He went on to take 259 wickets across three formats of the game. He played in the final of the Lanka Premier League for Galle Gladiators.