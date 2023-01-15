Mohammed Siraj attributes success to wobble-seam delivery

Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lankan top order with his career-best four for 32 in the third and final ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He attributed his success to bowling with wobble seam and maintaining the line.

“It is always difficult for batters in all formats if you bowl the right line. I started bowling with wobble seam in the nets to develop the in-swinger. The wobble seam keeps the batters guessing where the ball will go,’‘ he said.

Siraj said he was satisfied with how he bowled in the series and his aim was to take wickets with the new ball. He is now looking forward to play his first international match in Hyderbad against New Zealand. “It will be a special ocassion to play in front of my friends and family though I have played IPL in Hyderabad before. It will be my first international match there,’’’ he said.

Tentative chase

Siraj’s effort with the new ball also drew praise from Sri Lankan coach Chris Silverwood who was disappointed with the manner his side captivated against India.

“Siraj was excellent, and he bowled with passion and determination. He was charging in, and he held his length beautifully,’‘ said the former fast bowler.

On his team’s performance, the Englishman said his side was tentative while chasing a big target and added that the bowlers lost their line after the first three overs.

“Our bowlers lost their line after three overs. (Virat) Kohli was all class, and Shubman Gill scored a fine hundred,’‘ he said.

“When you are chasing a big total, the batters need to be positive. We needed to play our shots. It was disappointing,’‘ he said.