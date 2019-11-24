Mominul foreseeing pink ball cricket in Bangladesh

Mominul Haque is foreseeing pink ball cricket in Bangladesh domestic cricket. The newly-appointed Test skipper took note of the lessons learnt here against India. He is keen to implement them in the coming months of the Tigers’ packed Test calendar.



“I think the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will soon decide on this. Even I will suggest them to introduce pink ball matches,” said Mominul, after losing the pink ball Test, and the series, to India on Sunday.



Mominul is hopeful Bangladesh can make a comeback in the World Test Championship.

“All teams are playing three to four pacers in our domestic cricket back home. The pitches are getting better, more of sporting wickets. So it is a sign of good things to come.



“We haven’t played well as a team though the bowlers did well. We have many areas for improvement. I am struggling right now but once you go through this, you will become better in future. I am not too worried about my batting as the team result has been disappointing,” he said.



It was only a few days before the start of the T20I series when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had requested BCB for the day-night fixture. They had a short window to agree or disagree. Mominul believes it was the right decision.

“You had to play sometime or the other. It had to start somewhere. You can say perhaps it could have come a little earlier so that we could practice but all things considered, it was the right decision to go for the pink ball Test.”

Bangladesh's WTC campaign started with disappointment as it lost 0-2 to India in the Test series.