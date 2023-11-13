Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign

Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team, announced the country’s cricket board on Monday.

The South African had joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year, with his first assignment being the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan failed to make it to the semifinals of the ongoing ODI World Cup, finishing fifth in the table.

Pakistan suffered losses against India, Australia, South Africa, England and a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to announce his replacement.

Pakistan next faces Australia in a three-match Test series scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024, in Australia.