MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign

The South African had joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year, with his first assignment being the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 15:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi with bowling coach Morne Morkel (right).
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi with bowling coach Morne Morkel (right). | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi with bowling coach Morne Morkel (right). | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team, announced the country’s cricket board on Monday.

The South African had joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year, with his first assignment being the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan failed to make it to the semifinals of the ongoing ODI World Cup, finishing fifth in the table.

Pakistan suffered losses against India, Australia, South Africa, England and a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to announce his replacement.

Pakistan next faces Australia in a three-match Test series scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024, in Australia.

Related Topics

Morne Morkel /

South Africa /

Pakistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia ‘peaking at right time’ at World Cup, says Starc
    AFP
  2. Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India closing in with nine-game win run
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals: Full list of umpires, match officials; Tucker, Illingworth to officiate in India vs NZ SF
    PTI
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: With rain forecast in Kolkata, South Africa faces ‘chasing’ dilemma in semifinal against Australia
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australian club cricketer takes six wickets in six balls to win match
    AFP
  4. Hope ICC suspending SLC does not affect our schedule, U19 World Cup: Skipper Mendis
    PTI
  5. Six England World Cup 2023 players retained for Caribbean tour; Buttler remains captain
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia ‘peaking at right time’ at World Cup, says Starc
    AFP
  2. Longest winning streaks in ODI World Cup: Australia at top, India closing in with nine-game win run
    Team Sportstar
  3. Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals: Full list of umpires, match officials; Tucker, Illingworth to officiate in India vs NZ SF
    PTI
  5. ICC World Cup 2023: With rain forecast in Kolkata, South Africa faces ‘chasing’ dilemma in semifinal against Australia
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment