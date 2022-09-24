Cricket

Most sixes in T20Is: Rohit Sharma leads list; Kohli, Finch, Guptill in top 10

Most sixes in T20Is: Rohit Sharma leads the list of leading six-hitters in Twenty20 Internationals with over 175 maximums in the format.

Team Sportstar
24 September, 2022 06:14 IST
Rohit Sharma is the leading six-hitter in T20 internationals.

Rohit Sharma is the leading six-hitter in T20 internationals.

Rohit Sharma on Friday became the leading six-hitter in T20 Internationals as he surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to claim the top spot during India’s second match against Australia in Nagpur.

The Indian captain has been the most prolific six-hitter among all Indian batters in the T20 format with over 450 sixes to his name. West Indies legend Chris Gayle, however, leads the all-time list in Twenty20 cricket with 1056 maximums to his name.

India equals Pakistan’s record for most T20I wins in a calendar year

Gayle is the only batter to smash over 1000 sixes in cricket’s shortest format. He also 124 sixes in T20Is from just 79 matches and ranks third behind Rohit and Gayle. Here is a look at the greatest six-hitters in the T20I format (as of September 24, 2022):

MOST SIXES IN T20Is (as of September 24, 2022)

Rohit Sharma (India) - Sixes: 176, Matches: 138, Runs: 3677, HS: 118, SR: 141.26

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) -Sixes: 172, Matches: 121, Runs: 3497, HS: 105, SR: 135.80

Chris Gayle (West Indies) -Sixes: 124, Matches: 79, Runs: 1899, HS: 117, SR: 137.50

Eoin Morgan (England) -Sixes: 120, Matches: 115, Runs: 2458, HS: 91, SR: 136.17

Aaron Finch (Australia) -Sixes: 119, Matches: 94, Runs: 2908, HS: 172, SR: 145.91

Paul Stirling (Ireland) -Sixes: 111, Matches: 114, Runs: 3011, HS: 115*, SR: 141.01

Evin Lewis (West Indies) -Sixes: 110, Matches: 50, Runs: 1423, HS: 125*, SR: 155.51

Colin Munro (New Zealand) -Sixes: 107, Matches: 65, Runs: 1724, HS: 109*, SR: 156.44

Virat Kohli (India) - Sixes: 104, Matches: 106, Runs: 3597, HS: 122*, SR: 138.18

David Warner (Australia) -Sixes: 100, Matches: 91, Runs: 2684, HS: 100*, SR: 140.89

