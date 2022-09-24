Most sixes in T20Is: Rohit Sharma leads list; Kohli, Finch, Guptill in top 10

Rohit Sharma on Friday became the leading six-hitter in T20 Internationals as he surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to claim the top spot during India’s second match against Australia in Nagpur.

The Indian captain has been the most prolific six-hitter among all Indian batters in the T20 format with over 450 sixes to his name. West Indies legend Chris Gayle, however, leads the all-time list in Twenty20 cricket with 1056 maximums to his name.

Also Read India equals Pakistan’s record for most T20I wins in a calendar year

Gayle is the only batter to smash over 1000 sixes in cricket’s shortest format. He also 124 sixes in T20Is from just 79 matches and ranks third behind Rohit and Gayle. Here is a look at the greatest six-hitters in the T20I format (as of September 24, 2022):

MOST SIXES IN T20Is (as of September 24, 2022)

Rohit Sharma (India) - Sixes: 176, Matches: 138, Runs: 3677, HS: 118, SR: 141.26

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) -Sixes: 172, Matches: 121, Runs: 3497, HS: 105, SR: 135.80

Chris Gayle (West Indies) -Sixes: 124, Matches: 79, Runs: 1899, HS: 117, SR: 137.50

Eoin Morgan (England) -Sixes: 120, Matches: 115, Runs: 2458, HS: 91, SR: 136.17

Aaron Finch (Australia) -Sixes: 119, Matches: 94, Runs: 2908, HS: 172, SR: 145.91

Paul Stirling (Ireland) -Sixes: 111, Matches: 114, Runs: 3011, HS: 115*, SR: 141.01

Evin Lewis (West Indies) -Sixes: 110, Matches: 50, Runs: 1423, HS: 125*, SR: 155.51

Colin Munro (New Zealand) -Sixes: 107, Matches: 65, Runs: 1724, HS: 109*, SR: 156.44

Virat Kohli (India) - Sixes: 104, Matches: 106, Runs: 3597, HS: 122*, SR: 138.18

David Warner (Australia) -Sixes: 100, Matches: 91, Runs: 2684, HS: 100*, SR: 140.89