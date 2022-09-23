India equals Pakistan’s record for most T20I wins in a calendar year

India equalled Pakistan for the most T20I wins in a calendar year when it beat Australia in Nagpur on Friday.

The win marked India’s 20th T20I win this year from 27 matches. It put Rohit Sharma’s side level with Pakistan’s record of 20 wins in 2021.

India has had four captains in T20s this year with Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant leading the side.

The win marked Rohit’s 32nd win as India’s T20I captain, putting him level with Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni leads the list among Indians with 41 wins.

Rohit led India’s 91-run chase against Australia with an unbeaten 46 to level the three-match series 1-1.