Most T20I sixes in a calendar year: Suryakumar surpasses Rizwan to become leading six-hitter

IND vs SA: India’s Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan to become the leading six-hitter in a calendar year in T20Is on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 21:24 IST
India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Suryakumar Yadav became the leading six-hitter in a calendar year in T20 Internationals on Wednesday during India’s first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.

Suryakumar, who was level with Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan at 42 sixes, surpassed the tally in his 21st innings this year. The 31-year-old has been in phenomenal form in the shortest format for India. He is the leading run-scorer among all batters in T20Is in 2022.

READ: Suryakumar Yadav records most T20I runs for India in a calendar year, surpasses Dhawan

Suryakumar also became India’s leading T20I run-scorer in a calendar year as he overtook Shikhar Dhawan’s aggregate of 869 runs from 2018.

Here is a look at the leading six-hitters in T20Is in a calendar year: (Sixes, Player, Country, Year)

  • ⦿ 45 - Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 2022*
  • ⦿ 42 - Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 2021
  • ⦿ 41 - Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 2021
  • ⦿ 39 - TP Ura (Uganda) - 2022
  • ⦿ 38 - Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 2022
  • ⦿ 37 - Evin Lewis (West Indies) - 2021
  • ⦿ 36 - Kevin O’Brien (Ireland) - 2019
  • ⦿ 36 - Rovman Powell (West Indies) - 2022
  • ⦿ 35 - Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 2018
  • ⦿ 34 - George Munsey (Scotland) - 2019

