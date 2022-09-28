Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav records most T20I runs for India in a calendar year, surpasses Dhawan

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India’s leading run-scorer in T20Is in a calendar year.

Team Sportstar
28 September, 2022 21:27 IST
Suryakumar Yadav broke the Indian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year.

Suryakumar Yadav broke the Indian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year.

Suryakumar Yadav became India’s leading T20I run-scorer in a calendar year during the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvnanthapuram on Wednesday.

The belligerent Suryakumar surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s record tally of 689 runs in his 21st appearance for India this year.

The 31-year-old’s runs have come at a 38-plus average alongside a staggering strike rate over 182 - the best among all batters who have played a minimum of 15 innings this year. Suryakumar is also the leading run-scorer among all T20I batters in 2022.

With his first scoring shot of the match, Suryakumar surpassed Mohammad Rizwan for the most sixes hit by a player in T20Is in a calendar year with his 43rd maximum. He has smashed over a 100 boundaries in total this year for India in the shortest format.

Most runs for India in a calendar year

  • ⦿ 732 - Suryakumar Yadav - 2022*
  • ⦿ 689 - Shikhar Dhawan - 2018
  • ⦿ 641 - Virat Kohli - 2016
  • ⦿ 590 - Rohit Sharma - 2018
  • ⦿ 497 - Rohit Sharma - 2022*
  • ⦿ 497 - Rohit Sharma - 2016

