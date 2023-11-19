IND vs AUS: Shami equals Wasim Akram in most wickets in ODI World Cups list

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami equaled Pakistan’s Wasim Akram in the most wickets in ODI World Cups list during the final match against Australia played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shami removed David Warner to equal Akram’s 55 wickets.

Most wickets in ODI World Cups

1) Glenn McGrath - 71 wickets, 39 matches, 18.19 average, 27.5 strike rate

2) Muttiah Muralitharan - 68 wickets, 19.63 average, 30.3 strike rate

3) Mitchell Starc - 65 wickets, 19.29 average, 22.4 strike rate

4) Lasith Malinga - 56 wickets, 22.87 average, 24.8 strike rate

5) Mohammed Shami - 55 wickets, 13.52 average, 15.8 strike rate

6) Wasim Akram - 55 wickets, 23.83 average, 35.4 strike rate

The Indian pacer started the match with 54 wickets. He’s the only Indian bowler to have more than 50 wickets in World Cups; next best is Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath with 44 scalps each.

In this edition of the quadrennial event, Shami picked up 24 wickets in seven innings.