MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS: Shami equals Wasim Akram in most wickets in ODI World Cups list

Shami now has 56* wickets in World Cups, equaling Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga. They are now the joint-fourth in the list led by Australia’s Glenn Mcgrath.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 21:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, caught out by KL Rahul to win the match and advance to the finals REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, caught out by KL Rahul to win the match and advance to the finals REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, caught out by KL Rahul to win the match and advance to the finals REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami equaled Pakistan’s Wasim Akram in the most wickets in ODI World Cups list during the final match against Australia played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Shami removed David Warner to equal Akram’s 55 wickets.

Most wickets in ODI World Cups

1) Glenn McGrath - 71 wickets, 39 matches, 18.19 average, 27.5 strike rate

2) Muttiah Muralitharan - 68 wickets, 19.63 average, 30.3 strike rate

3) Mitchell Starc - 65 wickets, 19.29 average, 22.4 strike rate

4) Lasith Malinga - 56 wickets, 22.87 average, 24.8 strike rate

5) Mohammed Shami - 55 wickets, 13.52 average, 15.8 strike rate

6) Wasim Akram - 55 wickets, 23.83 average, 35.4 strike rate

The Indian pacer started the match with 54 wickets. He’s the only Indian bowler to have more than 50 wickets in World Cups; next best is Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath with 44 scalps each.

In this edition of the quadrennial event, Shami picked up 24 wickets in seven innings.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup /

Mohammed Shami

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers, after IND vs AUS final; Shami on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia wins ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE Reactions: India loses WC at home
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Shami equals Wasim Akram in most wickets in ODI World Cups list
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Scorecard, World Cup 2023 Final: Travis Head hundred guides Australia to win over India
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Australia wins by 6 wickets, clinches the World Cup for 6th time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS: Shami equals Wasim Akram in most wickets in ODI World Cups list
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS: Zampa equals Muralitharan for most wickets by spinner in single ODI World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI World Cup 2023: List of team India’s fielding medal winners
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 final: What happens if match is abandoned? Reserve Day rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC World Cup 2023 Most Wickets: Full list of top 10 wicket-takers, after IND vs AUS final; Shami on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia wins ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE Reactions: India loses WC at home
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: Shami equals Wasim Akram in most wickets in ODI World Cups list
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS Scorecard, World Cup 2023 Final: Travis Head hundred guides Australia to win over India
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Final: Australia wins by 6 wickets, clinches the World Cup for 6th time
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment