Meet the mother-son duo who put on a century stand in men’s club match

Former England women's cricketer Arran Brindle put on an unbeaten 143-run opening partnership with her 12-year-old son Harry Brindle in a men’s club match on Sunday.

Opening the batting for the Owmby CC Trojans in the Lincoln and District League, the mother-son duo chased down 142 against Nettleham Cricket Academy XI.

READ| On this day: Deccan Chargers brand new IPL champion, Mumbai Indians wins second title

Bringle took a break from international cricket between 2005 and 2011 to become a mother. During this hiatus, she even became the first woman to score a century in men's Premier League cricket in the Lincolnshire Premier League for Louth.

She also holds the record for the highest opening partnership - 200 runs - in women’s Tests, with Caroline Atkins. Brindle, a three-time Ashes winner, retired from international cricket in February 2014, having scored 2,852 runs in 134 international matches. She also had 57 wickets.