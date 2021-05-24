Cricket Cricket Meet the mother-son duo who put on a century stand in men’s club match Former England cricketer Arran Brindle put on an unbeaten 143-run opening partnership with her 12-year-old son Harry Brindle in a men’s club match on Sunday. Team Sportstar 24 May, 2021 16:49 IST Opening the batting for the Owmby CC Trojans in the Lincoln and District League, Arran Brindle and her son chased down 142 against Nettleham Cricket Academy XI. - TWITTER| @FirstTrojans Team Sportstar 24 May, 2021 16:49 IST Former England women's cricketer Arran Brindle put on an unbeaten 143-run opening partnership with her 12-year-old son Harry Brindle in a men’s club match on Sunday.Opening the batting for the Owmby CC Trojans in the Lincoln and District League, the mother-son duo chased down 142 against Nettleham Cricket Academy XI.READ| On this day: Deccan Chargers brand new IPL champion, Mumbai Indians wins second title Bringle took a break from international cricket between 2005 and 2011 to become a mother. During this hiatus, she even became the first woman to score a century in men's Premier League cricket in the Lincolnshire Premier League for Louth.She also holds the record for the highest opening partnership - 200 runs - in women’s Tests, with Caroline Atkins. Brindle, a three-time Ashes winner, retired from international cricket in February 2014, having scored 2,852 runs in 134 international matches. She also had 57 wickets. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.