MPL 2023: Kolhapur Tuskers reaches playoffs; Solapur Royals stays alive

With their third win in four games, the Tuskers thus joined the Eagles, Nashik Titans, and Ratnagiri Jets in the playoffs.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 19:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shreyas Chavan of Kolhapur Tuskers in action. 
Shreyas Chavan of Kolhapur Tuskers in action.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Shreyas Chavan of Kolhapur Tuskers in action.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Riding on legspinner Shreyas Chavan’s (4/20) best bowling figures in the Maharashtra Premier League, the Kolhapur Tuskers assured itself of a berth in the playoffs with a resounding eight-wicket win versus the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings.

The leggie’s superb spell helped the Tuskers bowl the Kings out for a paltry 101 at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Thursday afternoon. Ankeet Bawane continued his splendid touch with the willow as the Tuskers overhauled the target with six overs to spare.

READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal interview

With their third win in four games, the Tuskers thus joined the Eagles, Nashik Titans, and Ratnagiri Jets in the playoffs. Later on Thursday night, however, Swapnil Fulpagar’s sensational knock kept the league stage alive as Solapur Royals stunned Puneri Bappa.

Fulpagar anchored the chase with a 68-run knock as the Royals, despite a late stutter in the chase, did justice to their bowlers’ good work. It was the Royals’ first win in four games, while Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Puneri Bappa lost its second game.

Brief scores: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings 101 in 19.4 overs (Murtuza Trunkwala 32, Shreyas Chavan 4/20) lost to Kolhapur Tuskers 102/2 in 14 overs (Ankit Bawne 37, Naushad Shaikh 28) by 8 wickets.

Puneri Bappa 140/8 (Suraj Shinde 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 25, Sunil Yadav 3/32) lost to Solapur Royals 141/7 in 19.1 overs (Swapnil Fulpagar 68, Sachin Bhosale 2/24).

