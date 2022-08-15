OTD August 15, 2020: Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

August 15, 2022 - India marked its 75th year of independence from British rule with celebrations across the nation.

For India, the day also marks two years since its most successful captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket.

On this day in 2020, Dhoni drew the curtains on a 15-year career.

Dhoni led India to the 2007 World T20 title, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

Dhoni made his India debut in 2004, scored 10,773 ODI runs in 350 games. He also played 90 Tests and 98 T20s.

Suresh Raina followed Dhoni with his international retirement announcement on the same day on August 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: Stu Forster

Dhoni’s long-time Indian teammate, Suresh Raina, joined him in retirement. “With a lot of mixed feelings I’m able to make this announcement of my retirement,” Raina wrote on his Instagram.