M. S. Dhoni shouldn’t be pushed into retirement too early - Nasser Hussain

M. S. Dhoni has a lot to offer as a cricketer and shouldn’t be pushed into retirement too early, former England captain Nasser Hussain has said.

Hussain felt Dhoni had still a lot to offer in Indian cricket. “Once Dhoni is gone, there is no getting him back. There are some legends of the game [who are] appreciated while around because they are once-in-a-generation cricketers and don’t push him into retirement too early. Only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end the selectors select and players turn up when asked to,” 52-year-old Hussain told Star Sports.

Dhoni last played for India in the 50-over World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July, 2019. Former legends in Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev have made it clear that it was getting increasingly difficult for Dhoni to make an international return after such a prolonged sabbatical. But Hussain, who led England from 1999 to 2003, felt otherwise.

'Huge amount to offer'

“Is M. S. Dhoni still good enough to get in the Indian side? It is as simple as that. That should apply for anyone across the board. What I have seen of Dhoni, I still think M. S. Dhoni has a huge amount to offer for Indian cricket,” he said.

However, Dhoni did err on a couple of occasions during World Cup where he couldn’t force the pace of the innings, felt Nasser.

ALSO READ | Where does Dhoni go from here?

While Hussain didn’t specify which match he was talking about, it is likely the games against West Indies and England. “Yes, it’s been one or two occasions where [Dhoni] got it wrong in run chases, there was a World Cup game in England where he sort of blocked at the end for some unknown reason, but in general M. S. Dhoni is still a really good talent and be careful what you wish for,” elaborated Hussain.