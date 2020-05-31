I don’t know where these things come from: Sakshi on Dhoni’s retirement rumours

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Sunday expressed astonishment on rumours about her husband’s retirement on social media, clearly indicating that the former India captain is still eyeing a return to the national team.

There has been mounting speculation around Dhoni's international retirement after India's semi-final exit from the World Cup last year. He was recently left out of BCCI's central contracts list.

“He maintains a low profile. During the lockdown, he had no presence on social media. I don’t know where these things come from. I just don’t know,” Sakshi said during an Instagram Live hosted by Chennai Super Kings.

“See you have to be prepared for these things when you have social media exposure... People have their opinions. Two days ago when that Dhoni ‘retires’ was trending, the message was put out... Whenever anything happens, I start getting calls and messages.”

The speculation further gained steam with uncertainty surrounding this year’s IPL in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is believed that Dhoni is eyeing a return to the Indian team through the cash-rich T20 league. “We, of course, miss CSK, still wondering whether IPL going to happen or not. My daughter also asking ‘when it will happen?’ Let’s see...”