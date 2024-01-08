MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan allows Mujeeb, Naveen, Fazalhaq to receive central contracts, participate in franchise leagues

Last month, the three players had told ACB they wanted to be released from their central contracts, following which the Board decided to delay the renewal of their 2024 annual retainers and not grant them NOCs for two years.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 23:28 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan in action during the 2023 World Cup in India.
FILE PHOTO: Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan in action during the 2023 World Cup in India. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Afghanistan in action during the 2023 World Cup in India. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi will be eligible to receive central contracts and play in franchise leagues around the world after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) modified sanctions against the trio on Monday.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board has modified the previously imposed sanctions on three national players—Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq—following a thorough investigation. The modified sanctions will now allow these players to receive central contracts and participate in franchise leagues while ensuring their full commitment to national duties and ACB’s interests,” ACB said in a press release.

“Upon the players’ unconditional approach to the ACB and expressing a strong desire to represent the country again, the ACB initiated a comprehensive investigation. After evaluating the players’ initial stance in light of recent developments and acknowledging the importance of their presence in the national team, the assigned committee communicated its final recommendations to the board,” the statement added.

Earlier last month, the three players had told the Board they wanted to be released from their central contracts, following which ACB decided to delay the renewal of their 2024 annual retainers and not grant them NOCs (No Objection Certificates) - needed to play franchise cricket - for two years.

While ACB has lifted the sanctions against the players, it will impose a set of measures on them, which include a final written warning, salary deductions, issuance of NOCs subject to prioritization of national duty and granting of central contracts while ‘strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events’.

“The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success and have represented the nation to the best of their values. We hope that they avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners. The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it’s important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritize the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organization,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

Mujeeb was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs. 2 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, while Naveen and Farooqi were retained by Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively.

