Mumbai Cricket Association extends contracts of curators

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has extended the contracts of its curators Ramesh Mhamunkar and Madhukar Botle. The decision was taken by the apex council during its stormy meeting on Friday.

While Mhamunkar, as the chief curator, has been looking after the Wankhede Stadium for all the major games, Botle has been in charge of MCA’s other two major facilities, in Bandra-Kurla Complex and Kandivali.

READ: Indian players to start quarantine in Mumbai from June 14

The apex council is understood to have taken note of Ankeet Chavan’s request for facilitating to obtain the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s clearance to resume competitive cricket. It is understood that the MCA is unlikely to step in since it has had no role to play in the saga.

Chavan was banned for life after being arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL corruption scandal. The BCCI Ombudsman last month had revised the punishment to seven-year suspension.

Meanwhile, the meeting was marred with differences of opinions between the apex council members over awarding maintenance contracts and, more importantly, the process that has been adopted while appointing the Mumbai head coach.

After the MCA announced Amol Muzumdar as the head coach, several apex council members had alleged they were kept in the dark. The same issue led to fierce arguments between the council members.