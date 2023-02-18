Cricket

Nathan Lyon becomes first Australian to take 100 wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Lyon reached the milestone in his 24th Border-Gavaskar Trophy game. The next Australia on the list for most wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is Brett Lee, who is eighth with 53 wickets in 12 matches.

Team Sportstar
18 February, 2023 13:23 IST
Nathan Lyon of Australia appeals for the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.

Nathan Lyon of Australia appeals for the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Nathan Lyon became the third bowler and the first Australian to pick 100 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the second day of the second Test between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with 111 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 30.32. On Friday, Ravichandran Ashwin became the second player to pick 100 BGT wickets during the first day of the second Test with the wicket of Alex Carey. Ashwin also achieved the feat in his 20th match.

Lyon reached the milestone in his 24th Border-Gavaskar Trophy game with the wicket of KS Bharat and completed his fifer. The off-spinner had picked the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer earlier in the day. The next Australia on the list for most wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is Brett Lee, who is eighth with 53 wickets in 12 matches.

