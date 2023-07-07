MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues

Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: The Dutch will open their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.

Published : Jul 07, 2023 16:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Dutch last featured in an ODI World Cup back in 2011, when the tournament was last held in India.
The Dutch last featured in an ODI World Cup back in 2011, when the tournament was last held in India. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Dutch last featured in an ODI World Cup back in 2011, when the tournament was last held in India. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6. The Dutch came through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe as Qualifier 1. Sri Lanka is the other team to have qualified for the 50-over showpiece event through the Qualifiers.

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.

The semifinals will be held in Mumbai (November 15) and Kolkata (November 16) with the final set for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
Netherlands vs Pakistan October 6 Hyderabad
Netherlands vs New Zealand October 9 Hyderabad
Netherlands vs South Africa October 17 Dharamsala
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka October 21 Lucknow
Netherlands vs Australia October 25 Delhi
Netherlands vs Bangladesh October 28 Kolkata
Netherlands vs Afghanistan November 3 Lucknow
Netherlands vs England November 8 Pune
Netherlands vs India November 11 Bengaluru

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 ODI World Cup /

ODI World Cup qualifiers /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Netherlands /

Sri Lanka /

Pakistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI clears India’s participation in 2023 Asian Games 
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Australia gets Root, Bairstow early; Stokes, Ali near 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Highlights: West Zone leads by 384 at Stumps; South 21/0, needs 194 to win vs North
    Team Sportstar
  5. TTFI names 10-member squad for Asian championships, Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BCCI clears India’s participation in 2023 Asian Games 
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023: Pujara ton puts West in front on rain-hit day
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Which teams will finish as Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Australia gets Root, Bairstow early; Stokes, Ali near 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BCCI clears India’s participation in 2023 Asian Games 
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 2, Live score: Australia gets Root, Bairstow early; Stokes, Ali near 50-run stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Semifinals Day 3 Highlights: West Zone leads by 384 at Stumps; South 21/0, needs 194 to win vs North
    Team Sportstar
  5. TTFI names 10-member squad for Asian championships, Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment