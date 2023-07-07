Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues

Netherlands will open its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6. The Dutch came through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe as Qualifier 1. Sri Lanka is the other team to have qualified for the 50-over showpiece event through the Qualifiers.
The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with defending champion England taking on 2019 runner-up New Zealand.
The semifinals will be held in Mumbai (November 15) and Kolkata (November 16) with the final set for November 19 in Ahmedabad.
Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|Netherlands vs Pakistan
|October 6
|Hyderabad
|Netherlands vs New Zealand
|October 9
|Hyderabad
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|October 17
|Dharamsala
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|October 21
|Lucknow
|Netherlands vs Australia
|October 25
|Delhi
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|October 28
|Kolkata
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|November 3
|Lucknow
|Netherlands vs England
|November 8
|Pune
|Netherlands vs India
|November 11
|Bengaluru
