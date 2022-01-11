Cricket Cricket New Zealand defeats Bangladesh to level Test series New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs inside three days to level the two-Test series 1-1 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Tuesday. Reuters 11 January, 2022 11:12 IST Ross Taylor of New Zealand (C) is congratulated by team mates after dismissing Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury of Bangladesh. - Getty Images Reuters 11 January, 2022 11:12 IST New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs inside three days to level the two-Test series 1-1 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Tuesday.Bangladesh, made to follow on after being bundled out for 126 in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 521-6 declared, managed 278 in their second innings to slump to a heavy defeat. New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel wins ICC Player of the Month Award The margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counter-attacking 102 for a Bangladesh side who had won the opening Test in Mount Maunganui by eight wickets.Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) claimed the bulk of the Bangladesh wickets.Ross Taylor, playing his final Test, sealed New Zealand's victory by removing the last Bangladesh batter, Ebadot Hossain. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :