New Zealand turns to fresh talent for Bangladesh series

New Zealand will blood fresh talent in its home one-day series against Bangladesh starting on Sunday, giving several veteran stars a rest.

The teams will meet in Dunedin for the first of three ODIs, following a drawn Test series in Bangladesh last week.

Senior players, including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, will be rested. All-rounder Joshua Clarkson, 26, and seamer William O’Rourke, 22, are in the frame to make their international debuts.

India-born leg-spinner Adithya Ashok, 21, has also been called up to the squad after his Twenty20 debut in August.

“With a few guys resting there are opportunities. We hope the new guys come in and show off their skills as best they can,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said on Friday.

“Its a really exciting bowling attack,” Latham added, with O’Rourke and fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson both known for their mix of pace and bounce.

England-born O’Rourke has bolted into the New Zealand ODI side after shining for the Canterbury team since his domestic debut in early 2022.

Clarkson impressed on the New Zealand ‘A’ team’s tour of Australia in August and September.

Bangladesh warmed up with a 26-run win over a New Zealand XI on Thursday with all-rounder Rishad Hossain taking three wickets and hitting 87 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain Bangladesh. A three-game Twenty20 series follows the three ODIs.