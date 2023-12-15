MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand turns to fresh talent for Bangladesh series

England-born O’Rourke has bolted into the New Zealand ODI side after shining for the Canterbury team since his domestic debut in early 2022.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 13:48 IST , Wellington - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Kane Williamson in action. (File Photo)
Kane Williamson in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kane Williamson in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand will blood fresh talent in its home one-day series against Bangladesh starting on Sunday, giving several veteran stars a rest.

The teams will meet in Dunedin for the first of three ODIs, following a drawn Test series in Bangladesh last week.

Senior players, including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, will be rested. All-rounder Joshua Clarkson, 26, and seamer William O’Rourke, 22, are in the frame to make their international debuts.

India-born leg-spinner Adithya Ashok, 21, has also been called up to the squad after his Twenty20 debut in August.

“With a few guys resting there are opportunities. We hope the new guys come in and show off their skills as best they can,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said on Friday.

“Its a really exciting bowling attack,” Latham added, with O’Rourke and fellow seamer Kyle Jamieson both known for their mix of pace and bounce.

England-born O’Rourke has bolted into the New Zealand ODI side after shining for the Canterbury team since his domestic debut in early 2022.

Clarkson impressed on the New Zealand ‘A’ team’s tour of Australia in August and September.

Bangladesh warmed up with a 26-run win over a New Zealand XI on Thursday with all-rounder Rishad Hossain taking three wickets and hitting 87 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain Bangladesh. A three-game Twenty20 series follows the three ODIs.

Related Topics

Kane Williamson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: England 136 all out; Deepti picks five wickets, India gets 292-run lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand turns to fresh talent for Bangladesh series
    AFP
  3. IPL Auction 2024: Three South African players who could steal the limelight after Ind v SA T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh, Erigaisi take shot at final Candidates spots via Chennai Grand Masters Championship
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W: India registers highest run-rate in a women’s Test innings, breaks England’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand turns to fresh talent for Bangladesh series
    AFP
  2. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South African pitches are suiting spinners in ongoing tour, says Kuldeep after picking fifer
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: England 136 all out; Deepti picks five wickets, India gets 292-run lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs ENG, 2nd T20I: King puts England to sword as West Indies takes 2-0 lead five-match series
    Reuters
  5. SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar praises India’s attacking style in big win over South Africa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 2: England 136 all out; Deepti picks five wickets, India gets 292-run lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand turns to fresh talent for Bangladesh series
    AFP
  3. IPL Auction 2024: Three South African players who could steal the limelight after Ind v SA T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. Gukesh, Erigaisi take shot at final Candidates spots via Chennai Grand Masters Championship
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. IND-W vs ENG-W: India registers highest run-rate in a women’s Test innings, breaks England’s record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment