NZ vs ENG LIVE Score 2nd Test Day 2 match updates, live streaming info

NZ vs ENG LIVE Score, Day 2: Follow the live updates, match stats and more from the second Test between New Zealand and England in Wellington.

Last Updated: 25 February, 2023 03:15 IST
DAY 2 report

Harry Brook made a brilliant 184 and Joe Root scored 101 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 294 which carried England to 315-3 at stumps on Friday in what was a rain-shortened first day of the second Test against New Zealand.

A day which began without promise with a lost toss and three early wickets ended after only 65 overs and after a parade of records and milestones which saw England take almost unbreakable control of the match and series.

Brook’s score was his highest in tests, beating his 153 against Pakistan in December, and was his fourth century in his last five Tests.

He also has three half-centuries and now has 807 runs from only nine test innings, more than any other player in the history of Test cricket at that point in their careers. READ MORE

SQUADS

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Where to watch New Zealand vs England Test in India?

The New Zealand vs England Test is being streamed online on the Amazon Platform in India.

