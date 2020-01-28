On this day: Prasanna's 8-76 spins India to win over New Zealand

India swept to a dramatically swift eight-wicket victory in the first Test here to-day. In one of its worst collapses for years, New Zealand lost eight wickets this

morning for 54 and 32 of these came in a ninth wicket stand between Wadsworth and Collinge.

It was an inspired spell of spin bowling by E.A.S. Prasanna, whose turn bled New Zealand to defeat. On a pitch which has lost some of its top layer and heavily scratched with foot-marks, Prasanna was superb. He had Parker, who had fought so valiantly with Congdon on Tuesday afternoon, with the second ball of the morning and thereafter bewitched the batsmen with his flight and sharp turn. At one stage he took five wickets in five overs for six runs against admittedly nervous batting and he finished with splendid figures of 8 for 76, the best of his illustrious Test career. His full figures this morning were 8-4-16-6.

Wadsworth showed some spirit with a tremendous six off Chandrasekar, who picked up the remaining two wickets today. But New Zealand was all out for 215 alter being 161 for two overnight, and India was left to score only 68 to win.

Prasanna with 11 wickets in the match took his Test aggregate to 153, the highest for an Indian in Test cricket. Chandrasekhar with eight wickets in the match took his aggregate to 134 and is now only 12 behind Bedi.

India had little difficulty in hitting off the runs although both the New Zealand left-arm spinners, Howarth and O'Sullivan, had the ball turning and leaping very

awkwardly. Against the seam attack at the start of the last innings, runs came freely, Gavaskar hooking Hadlee for a fine 3. But Vengsarkar was caught in the slips off a ball from Howarth which fizzled across him. That was at 38, with the score at 56 Surinder Amarnath, who had played some fine forcing shots, was out leg before to Howarth. Viswanath gave a sharp chance to the slips off

O'Sulllvan before India romped home winner with a full day and 3-1/2 hours remaining.

