New Zealand trumps Pakistan in first T20I

Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first T20I at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

Chasing 154, the Black Caps ended on 156-5 with seven balls to speare. For the host team, Tim Seifert top-scored with 57, while debutant pacer Jacob Duffy scalped four for 33.

Batting first, Pakistan failed to recover from a slow start, even though stand-in captain Shadab Khan displayed a knock of 42. For the touring side, Haris Rauf scalped three for 29.

The second T20I will be played on Sunday.