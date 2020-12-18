Cricket Cricket New Zealand trumps Pakistan in first T20I Tim Seifert's half-century helped New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday. Team Sportstar Auckland 18 December, 2020 15:23 IST For New Zealand, Tim Seifert top-scored with 57. (File picture) - AP Team Sportstar Auckland 18 December, 2020 15:23 IST Pakistan suffered a five-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the first T20I at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.Chasing 154, the Black Caps ended on 156-5 with seven balls to speare. For the host team, Tim Seifert top-scored with 57, while debutant pacer Jacob Duffy scalped four for 33.READ: Pakistan team released from managed isolation in New ZealandBatting first, Pakistan failed to recover from a slow start, even though stand-in captain Shadab Khan displayed a knock of 42. For the touring side, Haris Rauf scalped three for 29.The second T20I will be played on Sunday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos