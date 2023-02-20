Women’s T20 World Cup: Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr smash half centuries as New Zealand thrashes Sri Lanka

Riding on fine half-centuries from opener Suzie Bates (56) and Amelia Kerr (66), New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup to spice up the semifinal qualification scenario in Group A.

The pair combined for a second-wicket partnership of 110, the White Ferns’ third-highest ever at the tournament, to take the side to 162 for three before dismissing Sri Lanka for 60 in 15.5 overs on Sunday.

This was Sri Lanka’s second big loss in the tournament and its hopes of progressing to the semifinals from the five-team group are over.

New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, meanwhile, received a massive net run rate (NRR) boost as it climbed to second spot in the group behind Australia.

New Zealand opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout’s blitzkrieg -- she smashed a 20-ball 32 studded with five boundaries -- helped the White Ferns to one of their best starts in the tournament.

The top-order batter hit four boundaries through the leg side, realising there was nothing much in the Sri Lankan bowling. Her entertaining innings, however, ended soon after she spooned a catch to Chamari Athapaththu at mid-off with Achini Kulasuriya earning the breakthrough.

Bates and Kerr came together at the crease and the former picked up where she had left off in the win over Bangladesh.

Though the duo didn’t score at express pace like Bezuidenhout, Kerr chose Athapaththu’s 13th over to accelerate, cover driving the Sri Lankan for a boundary and then smashing one through square leg to make it 93 for one.

The White Ferns batters also got a few reprieves as Sri Lanka’s fielding left a lot to be desired. While Bezuidenhout was given two early reprieves, Nilakshi de Silva shelved an easy chance to get Bates out.

Kerr brought up her maiden T20 half-century off 40 deliveries and Bates her 24th in the closing stages.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 162/3 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 66, Suzie Bates 56; Inoka Ranaweera 1/27, Achini Kulasuriya 1/14).

Sri Lanka 60 all out from 15.5 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 19, Malsha Shehani 10; Amelia Kerr 2/7, Lea Tahuhu 2/12).

New Zealand won by 102 runs.