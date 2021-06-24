Ross Taylor on WTC victory: 2019 World Cup loss was tough for us

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor, who remained unbeaten on 47 to guide his team to victory along with skipper Kane Williamson (52 not out), feels the World Test Championship win makes up for the 2019 loss.

The Black Caps had lost the World Cup final against England at Lord's on boundary count after a tied Super Over.

On Wednesday, New Zealand beat Virat Kohli's side by eight wickets in Southampton to win the ultimate Test. After dismissing India for 170, the Kiwis chased down the target of 139 -- they had a first innings lead of 32 -- with more than seven overs to spare.

For Taylor, the feeling is yet to sink in. "Still sinking in (the feeling being crowned World Champions), but it's been a long way. Long journey over a couple of years. Lot of rain for a couple days here, but I thought the way team fought from Day One, and to be with Kane, who has been a fantastic leader for this team for a long time, to be out there in a pressure situation is something I wouldn't forget," he said at the post match presentation ceremony.

"2019 World Cup was very tough for us, this makes up for that. Will sink in a little bit more with time. Family, friends and all the sacrifices they have made for us, this is also for them."

Taylor praised Williamson for instilling patience in him. "This is probably for the fans, stuck with us through thick and thin. It wasn't easy to start and Kane kept reiterating that stick in there it will get easier. Classy Indian side, never gave up. They put us under a lot of pressure."

Towards the end of the innings, a Jasprit Bumrah delivery kissed Taylor's helmet. The New Zealander praised the Indian pacer and thanked his helmet. "I said to Kane I felt like I had to get forward, definitely took off. World class bowler, thanks to my helmet for saving me," he said.