Kohli on not playing four quicks: Need to have fast-bowling all-rounder for that

India captain Virat Kohli cited the lack of a fast-bowling all-rounder as a reason for not playing four quicks against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

"We've been successful with this [three quicks and two spinners] combination in different conditions. We thought this was our best combination, and we had batting depth as well, and if there was more game time, the spinners would have come into the game more as well," Kohli said after New Zealand beat India by eight wickets to win the inaugural WTC title.

Kyle Jamieson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match haul of 7 for 61. Kohli lauded his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Jamieson for his all-round effort. "He is a quality cricketer. He hits really good areas with the ball and is a gutsy batsman too. He's had a great game and thoroughly deserved to be Man of the Match."

On the inaugural WTC, Kohli said: "The more the Test format is given importance, the better it is for the game. The Test format is the heartbeat of the international format. We're looking forward to the long [English] summer ahead. We've got the squad and the quality to do something special."