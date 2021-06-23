India vs New Zealand LIVE WTC Final, Day 6 Score Updates: Kohli in focus as IND resumes at 64/2; 3PM IST reserve day start in Southampton

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 6 of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you all the updates as action unfurls in Southampton.

1:50pm IST: A crackerjack of a day. Set up day six for a topsy-turvy climax.

Williamson's resilience

Shami's fiery spell

Southee's skills



Day five of the #WTC21 Final had us on the edge of our seats. It's all set up beautifully for the final day! pic.twitter.com/xRmfRAQDiU — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

1:25pm IST: It's a sunny morning in Southampton! 98 overs definitely on the cards as we mark a rare sixth day, a first in Tests between two nations since 1979!

1:15pm IST: Nearly 90 minutes away from action, Kohli and Pujara have a thrilling test up ahead. A win still out of the horizon for India as quick runs will be the mantra to mark it the solitary champion. Should Kohli and Pujara get on top of the Kiwi bowlers, the tables are going for a spin at Ageas Bowl.

12:45pm IST: There, Jimmy gets it right about what's in store for us today!

How good? A World Test Championship battled out over two years comes down to the final day with all three results possible. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 22, 2021

Day 6 Preview

An auspicious day indeed for Indian fans, for it's been eight years to the day since their team last lifted an ICC trophy. The Champions Trophy triumph at Edgbaston in 2013, remains the soothing checkpoint to which the country falls back into for solace after failing to cross two ICC finals and three semi-finals in the years that followed.

A jubilant 25-year-old Virat Kohli was at the heart of the celebrations that followed the win then. Today, he is once again at the crux of a historic day in the purists' game on the final day of the inaugural World Test Championship.

With rain lifting away two whole days of the game and frustrating the cricketing world, the final is very much in the balance with all three outcomes possible in a 98-over cut-off.

Williamson's men managed to get things just about right by a slender margin on Day 5 as it leapt to a 32-run lead with lusty blows from the lower-order accompanying an ice-cool innings from the skipper. Mohammed Shami's guile and pace kept the runs in check as India set out to see off a tense final session.

With Rohit and Gill falling to Southee's adept in-swinger, India was once again on the back-foot. Kohli and Pujara resume action with a 32-run lead and the spotlight will be on their approach in the first hour.

READ: WTC final, Southampton, 5th day: New Zealand holds advantage despite Shami's 4 for 76

98 overs will present a test of character, perhaps at par or greater than the Australian challenge earlier this year. The mindset of their captain will decipher a win or a battle for a draw today as the Kiwis eye a moment of history to smash the underdog title and etching their name as a cricketing powerhouse for the years to come.

Chances of rain - Wednesday, Southampton - According to UK Met department

Time (UK) 7:00am 10:00am 12:00pm 02:00pm 05:00pm Chances of Rain <5% <5% <5% <5% <5%

WHAT THEY SAID

Tim Southee: “We'll rest up tonight, come tomorrow with a plan on how we want to attack the day. But yeah, it's exciting to end up on the last day of a Test match with three results still possible. Yeah, I think the first hour, first couple hours is very crucial tomorrow.” Mohammed Shami: "In English conditions, it is impossible to predict how many overs would be needed to bowl out the opposition. The team management has not decided on going for a win or draw at the moment. Our focus now is to build a strong total and then assess the situation from there on how to approach the game with the time left in hand."

Squads:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult