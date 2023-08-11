Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana seek NOC to leave Delhi, Himmat Singh may lead in Ranji Trophy

Former skipper Nitish Rana and last year’s top run-getter in the Ranji Trophy, Dhruv Shorey, have sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from DDCA to ply their trade for other states during the upcoming domestic season.

The development was confirmed by DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda on Friday although he assured that both cricketers will be spoken to and given a patient hearing to find out why they want to take such a decision.

“Yes, it is true that both Dhruv and Nitish want to leave Delhi and have sought NOC. We will definitely request them to stay as both are senior players and have served Delhi cricket. But the final decision will be theirs. If they don’t agree, we will certainly give them NOC,” Manchanda told PTI.

Delhi couldn’t qualify for the knockouts despite Shorey ending the season with 859 runs and was fourth in the list of the highest run-getters after Mayank Agarwal (990), Arpit Vasavada (907) and Anustup Majumdar (867).

Himmat Singh favourite to lead Delhi

Himmat Singh is tipped to take over the Ranji Trophy captaincy this season as most people in the DDCA agree that it was a hasty decision to hand over captaincy to Yash Dhull, who till then had played only one First-Class season.

However, Dhull is very much in the national selection committee’s radar for India A as he is among the NCA Targeted players’ list and has been called for a camp, which is the reason why he won’t be playing the Buchi Babu Tournament.

“Yash has been called for a camp in NCA along with Navdeep Saini. He will not play in the Buchi Babu Trophy. We are looking at Himmat as a potential leader. He is someone who never runs away from challenges,” a senior DDCA official privy to developments said.

It is also learnt that Abhay Sharma is unlikely to continue as Delhi team’s head coach.