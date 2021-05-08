Noted cricket organiser Pramod Sood passes away

Well-known cricket organiser Pramod Sood passed following a heart attack while undergoing treatment for Covid, at a hospital here in Dwarka, on Friday. He was 61.



Survived by wife and two songs, Pramod was the man behind the organisation of the prestigious Om Nath Sood cricket tournament in the Capital for over three decades. In fact, the 31st edition of the

tournament was suspended last month due to curfew and partial lockdown following a sharp spike in Covid cases.

Associated with Rani Bagh Club for years, Pramod was known for his passion for the game he once played. From Manoj Prabhakar to Nitish Rana, a number of Delhi Ranji Trophy captains and players, first-class and IPL cricketers from different states played in the Om Nath Sood

tournament, an event he organised in the memory of his father.



Several players and officials expressed their condolences on the sudden passing away of Pramod, who will be remembered for his soft-spoken and genial ways.