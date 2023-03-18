Cricket

NZ vs SL 2nd Test: Williamson 215, Nicholls 200 put New Zealand in command after day two

Williamson became the first New Zealand batters to score 8,000 Test runs as he marched to his sixth double century, pounding 23 fours and a couple of sixes in the 296-ball innings.

Reuters
18 March, 2023 11:30 IST
18 March, 2023 11:30 IST
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (L) celebrates 200 runs with teammate Henry Nicholls (R) on day two of the second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (L) celebrates 200 runs with teammate Henry Nicholls (R) on day two of the second Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. | Photo Credit: AFP

Williamson became the first New Zealand batters to score 8,000 Test runs as he marched to his sixth double century, pounding 23 fours and a couple of sixes in the 296-ball innings.

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls scored double centuries, sharing a partnership of 363 as New Zealand flayed Sri Lanka’s bowling to rack up an imposing 580 for four declared on second day of the second Test on Saturday.

The tourist had responded with 26-2 by the close of play at Wellington’s Basin Reserve and faced an uphill battle to avoid being swept in the two-match series after losing the first Test by two wickets in Christchurch on Monday.

Williamson also scored a century, his 27th in Tests, in the second innings of that match. But Saturday’s magnificent effort in the company of Nicholls was an entirely different order of dominance.

After a rain-disrupted day one, Williamson resumed on 26 not out with his country 155-2 and barely put a foot wrong until he holed out in the deep in the late afternoon with 215 runs to his name.

Also Read
Sri Lanka recalls Mathews for New Zealand ODI series

The 32-year-old became the first New Zealand batters to score 8,000 Test runs as he marched to his sixth double century, pounding 23 fours and a couple of sixes in the 296-ball innings.

Nicholls pillaged runs at a slightly lower rate at the other end as he worked his way out of a recent form slump with his highest Test score of 200 not out. It was the first time two New Zealand batters had scored double centuries in one innings.

Sri Lanka is not the first team to regret winning the toss and choosing to bowl on an apparent green top only to watch the Black Caps batting for a couple of days.

Daryl Mitchell scored a quickfire 17 and Tom Blundell 17 not out after Williamson’s departure as New Zealand swung the bat to inflate its tally before the declaration.

Seamer Lahiru Kumara (0-164) of the visiting bowlers suffered the most, but Asitha Fernando and Kasun Rajitha were well into three figures in the debit column.

Matt Henry wasted little time in showing them how to bowl on the track, tempting opener Oshada Fernando into a push at the ball, which Blundell gobbled up behind the wickets.

Doug Bracewell then celebrated his return to Test cricket after a gap of nearly seven years with the wicket of Kusal Mendis, who departed for a duck after Doug Conway took a brilliant catch at point.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who was 16 not out, and nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya, unbeaten on four, will resume on Sunday with Sri Lanka a hefty 554 runs in arrears.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us