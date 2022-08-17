New Zealand will take on West Indies in the first ODI at Bridgetown on Wednesday, August 17. The Kiwis had won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

What time will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI start?

The first of the three ODIs between New Zealand and West Indies will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between New Zealand and West Indies?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI will be streamed live on the Fan Code app in India.

Where will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI take place?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand and West Indies will be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.