MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

The first eight matches of the cricket World Cup have been an absolute run-fest, and fans would be thrilled as cricket is also set to hit the Hollywood stage at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 14:23 IST - 3 MINS READ

Ayon Sengupta
Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century against Afghanistan.
Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma scored a magnificent century against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY

The cricket world has much to cheer for despite the men’s 50-over World Cup taking off in cavernous, half-empty stadiums with all the grandeur of a deflating party balloon. 

The first eight matches of the tournament have been an absolute run-fest, leaving fans to wonder if the grounds have suddenly shrunk to the size of a shoebox. Ahead of the 48-match event, the International Cricket Council had reportedly directed the curators of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to employ longer boundaries — at least 70m — and use wetting agents to nullify the dew factor in the second innings to ensure a level playing field between bat and ball.

The tournament, however, has already witnessed six 300-plus scores, with South Africa recording a mammoth 428 for five in its match against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ
Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis (14) outdid every other batter in the “Who Can Hit the Most Sixes?” competition. In eight matches, batters have hit 98 sixes and 405 fours, taking advantage of shorter square boundaries (61 sixes and 250 fours hit square compared to 37 sixes and 155 fours hit straight down the ground). Ten centuries have been scored, with Aiden Markram taking the honours for the fastest in a World Cup match.

While most of the 10 World Cup grounds have (between) 65-70m straight boundaries, the square boundaries are between 63-69m.

But the boundaries seemed to have stretched only as far as this author’s New Year Resolutions. Sri Lanka has been left particularly traumatised as Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Rizwan, chasing down 345 in Hyderabad, turned their bowlers into human yo-yos. 

The 2019 edition in England had seen 27 300-plus totals in 48 matches, with England’s 397 for six against Afghanistan the highest.

ALSO READ
Is it over for 50 overs?

The pyrotechnics on the cricket field have kept the fans entertained and, hopefully, will draw them to the grounds as the Cup progresses.

Cricket is also soon to hit the Hollywood stage at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Following the LA Organising Committee’s proposal to include the T20 variant of the game, baseball-softball, flag football (limited-contact version of American football), lacrosse and squash, the IOC’s executive board is set to table it for voting at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai.

“With cricket, you’re in Americas, you’re in Asia, you’re in Europe, you’re in Africa, you’re in Oceania... so, you have a certain representation in all five continents. And this is not necessarily true for every sport that we’re taking on the programme. This is a good space then to develop it further within the continents. If we’re talking about 2028, there is time to grow,” President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, who tried his best to learn the sport ahead of the Session in Mumbai, said.

The potential broadcast rights windfall from the Indian market — reported to be upwards of $150 million — will surely help sway the votes cricket’s way.

Of course, with cricket squads the size of a small army, the IOC will have much to juggle to fit them into their 10,500-athlete quota per Games. But surely, cricket’s Olympic dreams won’t get bowled out by such minor details as logistics.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 19/0 (5), Bavuma, de Kock to open vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  4. India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria
    Ayon Sengupta
  2. Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Kohli moves up in ICC rankings after 85 against Australia in India’s World Cup opener
    PTI
  4. Former Tamil Nadu player and BCCI match referee D.J. Gokulakrishnan passes away
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. India vs Afghanistan Highlights, World Cup 2023: Rohit scores 131, Bumrah picks 4 wickets as IND beat AFG by 8 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: SA 19/0 (5), Bavuma, de Kock to open vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria
    Ayon Sengupta
  3. Former world MotoGP champion Marquez to join Gresini Racing
    AFP
  4. India’s World Cup campaign gathers momentum: Mixed beginning, promising signs and high hopes as Pakistan clash looms
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment