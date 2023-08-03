ODI World Cup: Netherlands to arrive in India in September for practice matches

The Netherlands’ cricket team will arrive in Bengaluru in the second week of September for a few warm-up matches ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 in October and November. The details of the matches are still being worked out.

“Yes, we will be arriving (in India) a few days earlier, and we will play some matches (in Bengaluru) before entering the official warm-up games.

“These matches are important for us because we have yet to play any competitive matches after getting qualified for the World Cup earlier last month,” said a Dutch cricket association (KNCB) official.

After the practice games in Bengaluru, the Netherlands will travel either to Hyderabad or Thiruvananthapuram for official warm-up matches.

However, Hyderabad is the preferred destination for the Dutchmen because they will play their first two World Cup matches in the city.

The Netherlands will open its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, while on October 9, it will take on New Zealand at the same venue.

This will be the Netherlands’ fifth appearance in the World Cup, but its first one since 2011.