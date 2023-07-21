Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

In the pursuit of an ICC trophy — its last global success came at the 2013 Champions Trophy — India sets forth on an arduous pilgrimage where it will crisscross the country during the ICC men’s 50-over World Cup in October-November.

The national team will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase, venturing into nine cities, with Hyderabad being the only host city denied the privilege of witnessing an India game. The team will also feature in warm-up matches in two of the farthest corners of the country — Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram — a week before the tournament.

Unlike their nine counterparts, who play at least two games in the same venue, India bears the weight of wanderlust as its itinerary is not shaped solely by the pursuit of sport but also by the intricate interplay of commercial and other interests. “We have so many State associations, so it is only fair that the team plays at least one World Cup match in most of those venues. India being such a vast country, it is a must that we allot fixtures to as many centres as possible. In the past, the Indian team has played in all these venues, so it won’t be a problem for them in terms of acclimatisation or getting used to the conditions,” Roger Binny, the BCCI president and a member of India’s World Cup-winning team of 1983, said.

Lucknow, Pune, and Dharamsala — newer additions to India’s cricketing circuit — have been preferred over traditional centres like Mohali and Nagpur to host World Cup matches.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will face a relentless schedule, compelled to travel almost every third day during the tournament, with brief respites coming ahead of its games against England (six days) and the Netherlands (five days).

In the labyrinth of World Cup fixtures, fate smiles benevolently on Pakistan as it enjoys back-to-back games in Chennai and Hyderabad while also playing twice in Bengaluru and Kolkata. New Zealand, too, finds a harmony of continuity, with consecutive encounters in Chennai, Dharamsala, and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Australia and England have their matches scattered across eight centres, second only to India in this regard. The defending champion, England, is the other team not favoured with back-to-back matches in any single city.

During its winning campaign at home in 2011, India had consecutive group games against England and Ireland in Bengaluru while playing nine matches (including the quarterfinal, semifinal, and final) across eight venues over 43 days. However, hosts England and Australia had played nine and six group games across a similar number of grounds in 2019 and 2015. Kapil Dev, who captained India to its first World Cup win in 1983, raises a cautionary note. “I know it is a mind-boggling schedule, but who doesn’t want to watch the Indian team in action? It’s a good idea that the team and the support staff will travel on chartered flights. It can be taxing for the players, but they are all professionals and should be able to deal with the travelling. Without making comparisons, in 1983 we travelled right through the tournament on the same bus. Of course, the distances and duration were much shorter, but it was great fun. The team developed a special bond. I am sure our boys will enjoy the World Cup at home,” he said.

In the face of such a tricky timetable, the outcome of the early matches may well hold the power to either elevate the spirit or render the path wearisome for Rohit and his men. In this quest for the elusive ICC trophy, the journey may define India’s chance at cricketing glory.