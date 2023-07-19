MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI in Tests: Ashwin’s scintillating show, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unique feat
Ashwin was the cynosure of all attention as he crossed 700 international wickets with his superlative performance against the Windies.

Published : Jul 19, 2023

Mohandas Menon
Ashwin (709 wickets) became only the third Indian to join this list after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711).
Ashwin (709 wickets) became only the third Indian to join this list after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711). | Photo Credit: AFP
Ashwin (709 wickets) became only the third Indian to join this list after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711). | Photo Credit: AFP



5 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin on the opening day of the Roseau Test match against the West Indies on 12 July 2023. His 5/60 is the fifth-best figures by a spinner on the first day of a Test match in the Caribbean. This is the second time Ashwin is claiming a five-wicket haul on the opening day of a Test match in the Caribbean. He also achieved a five-wicket haul in 2016 in Kingston.

Best bowling figures by a spinner on the opening day of a Test match in the Caribbean

Figures

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Achieved on

Result

5/17

Jimmy Adams

WI

NZ

Bridgetown

19 Apr 1996

Won

5/23

David Holford

WI

Ind

Bridgetown

10 Mar 1976

Won

5/52

R. Ashwin

Ind

WI

Kingston

20 Jul 2016

Drawn

5/59

Shane Shillingford

WI

Zim

Roseau

20 Mar 2013

Won

5/60

R. Ashwin

Ind

WI

Roseau

12 Jul 2023

Won


16 The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 700 or more international wickets across all three formats. On the first day of the Roseau Test match, R. Ashwin became the latest to join this group of players in international cricket. Ashwin (709 wickets) thus became only the third Indian to join this list after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711).

Most wickets in international cricket for spinners










Career wickets in each format

Wkts

Bowler

For

Mts

Inns

Ave.

S/R


Test

ODI

T20

1347

M. Muralitharan

SL

495

583

22.86

46.87


800

534

13

1001

Shane Warne

Aus

339

464

25.51

51.30


708

293

0

956

Anil Kumble

Ind

403

501

30.09

57.89


619

337

0

711

Harbhajan Singh

Ind

367

444

32.54

58.61


417

269

25

709

R. Ashwin

Ind

271

352

25.67

45.76


486

151

72

705

Daniel Vettori

NZ

442

498

32.42

61.93


362

305

38

Note:

* Ashwin has the best strike-rate among the above listed spinners.

* Ashwin is the only bowler in the above list to claim all his 700+ wickets for one team (India), while the others have also appeared for sides such as the ICC World XI, Asia XI and African XI.

7 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin in the second innings in the Roseau Test match on 14 July 2023. His figures of 7/71 are the third-best bowling figures by a visiting spin bowler on Caribbean soil, although it should be noted that Tony Greig’s 8/86 came while bowling his medium-pace off-cutters in the Port of Spain Test match in Trinidad in April 1974.

Best bowling figures by a genuine spinner in the Caribbean against the home side

Match

M Inn

Bowler

For

Venue

Month, year

Result

7/44

3

Ian Johnson

Aus

Georgetown

Apr 1955

Won

7/50

2

Eric Hollies

Eng

Georgetown

Feb 1935

Drawn

7/71

3

R. Ashwin

Ind

Roseau

July 2023

Won

7/83

3

R. Ashwin

Ind

North Sound

July 2016

Won

7/94

3

Yasir Shah

Pak

Bridgetown

May 2017

Lost


12 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin in both innings of the Roseau Test match. His figures of 12/131 are the fourth-best match figures by any bowler on Caribbean soil. Incidentally, his figures are best by a genuine spinner in the Caribbean. The previous best match figures by a genuine spinner were the 11/111 by Pakistani Saeed Ajmal in Providence, Guyana, in May 2011.

Best Test match bowling figures on Caribbean soil

Match figures

Innings figures

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Month, year

Result

13/121

5/59 & 8/62

Shannon Gabriel

WI

SL

Gros Islet

June 2018

Drawn

13/132

6/95 & 7/37

Makaya Ntini

SA

WI

Port of Spain

April 2005

Won

13/156

8/86 & 5/70

Tony Greig

Eng

WI

Port of Spain

April 1974

Won

12/131

5/60 & 7/71

R. Ashwin

Ind

WI

Roseau

July 2023

Won

11/84

5/60 & 6/24

Curtly Ambrose

WI

Eng

Port of Spain

March 1994

Won

Note:Ten other bowlers have claimed 11-wicket hauls in the West Indies


Ten-wicket hauls by spinners on Caribbean soil

Match figures

Innings figures

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Month, year

Result

12/131

5/60 & 7/71

R. Ashwin

Ind

WI

Roseau

July 2023

Won

11/11

5/69 & 6/42

Saeed Ajmal

Pak

WI

Providence

May 2011

Lost

11/229

5/137 & 6/92

Wilf Ferguson

WI

Eng

Port of Spain

Feb 1948

Drawn

10/93

5/59 & 5/34

Shane Shillingford

WI

Zim

Roseau

Mar 2013

Won

10/195

5/105 & 5/90

Greville Stevens

Eng

WI

Bridgetown

Jan 1930

Drawn

10/219

6/119 & 4/100

Shane Shillingford

WI

Aus

Roseau

Apr 2012

Lost


171 India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved the score in the recent Test match in Roseau. This is the third-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut. However, it was the highest by an Indian batter on debut on foreign soil. He bettered the previous best of 131 by Sourav Ganguly in Lord’s in 1996. Jaiswal now has the highest score on debut by any batter who had faced the first ball of the innings. He surpassed the previous best of 166 by Pakistani Khalid Ibadulla in 1964.

Highest scores on Test debut for India

Runs

Batter

Against

Venue

Achieved on

Result

M Inn

187

Shikhar Dhawan

Aus

Mohali

16 Mar 2013

Won

2

177

Rohit Sharma

WI

Kolkata

7 Nov 2013

Won

2

171

Yashasvi Jaiswal

WI

Roseau

13 Jul 2023

Won

2

137

Gundappa Viswanath

Aus

Kanpur

20 Nov 1969

Drawn

3

134

Prithvi Shaw

WI

Rajkot

4 Oct 2018

Won

1

Highest scores on Test debut for India away from home

Runs

Batter

Against

Venue

Achieved on

Result

M Inn

171

Yashasvi Jaiswal

WI

Roseau

13 Jul 2023

Won

2

131

Sourav Ganguly

Eng

Lord’s

22 Jun 1996

Drawn

2

124

Surinder Amarnath

NZ

Auckland

25 Jan 1976

Won

2

120

Suresh Raina

SL

Colombo SSC

29 Jul 2010

Drawn

2

112

Abbas Ali Baig

Eng

Manchester

28 Jul 1959

Lost

4


Highest scores on Test debut at batting position #1 (facing the first ball of the innings)

Runs

Batter

For

Agst

Venue

Achieved on

Result

M Inn

171

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ind

WI

Roseau

13 Jul 2023

Won

2

166

Khalid Ibadulla

Pak

Aus

Karachi

24 Oct 1964

Drawn

1

165*

Charles Bannerman

Aus

Eng

Melbourne

15 Mar 1877

Won

1

162

Kepler Wessels

Aus

Eng

Brisbane

27 Nov 1982

Won

2

142

Conrad Hunte

WI

Pak

Bridgetown

17 Jan 1958

Drawn

1


5 The number of Indian batters who managed to register a three-figure score before the age of 22 years. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the recent Test match in Roseau, became the latest to do so at 21y-197d, which makes him the fourth youngest Indian. Jaiswal (171 runs @ 21y-198d) now becomes the fifth youngest Test debutant to score a 150+ after Pakistani Javed Miandad (163 runs @ 19y-119d in 1976), Australians Archie Jackson (164 runs @ 19y-152d in 1929), Doug Walters (155 runs @ 19y-357d in 1965) and West Indian George Headley (176 runs @ 20y-230d in 1930).

Youngest Indian century-makers on Test debut

Age

Batter

Runs

Against

Venue

Achieved on

Result

M Inn

18y-329d

Prithvi Shaw

134

West Indies

Rajkot

4 Oct 2018

Won

1

20y-131d

Abbas Ali Baig

112

England

Manchester

28 Jul 1959

Lost

4

20y-281d

Gundappa Viswanath

137

Australia

Kanpur

20 Nov 1969

Drawn

3

21y-197d

Yashasvi Jaiswal

171

West Indies

Roseau

13 Jul 2023

Won

2

21y-330d

Mohd Azharuddin

110

England

Kolkata

3 Jan 1985

Drawn

1


15 The number of Test batters who have achieved a century on debut on Caribbean soil. Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) in Roseau became the latest in the list. Incidentally, he is only the second Asian batter to do so after Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka, who, on Test debut in the second innings (having scored nine runs in the first innings), had made 103 in North Sound in March 2021. However, Jaiswal’s 171 is third highest by any batter on debut on Caribbean soil.

Highest scores in the Caribbean on Test debut

Runs

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Achieved on

Result

M Inn

214

Lawrence Rowe

WI

NZ

Kingston

17 Feb 1972

Drawn

1

176

George Headley

WI

Eng

Bridgetown

16 Jan 1930

Drawn

3

171

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ind

WI

Roseau

14 Jul 2023

Won

2

163

Andrew Hudson

SA

Pak

Bridgetown

20 Apr 1992

Lost

2


5 The number of occasions India had managed to inflict an innings defeat on its opponent in a Test match played outside Asia. The recent instance came in Roseau when India achieved its biggest-ever win outside Asia.

Victories by an innings for India outside Asia

Result

Against

Venue

Achieved on

Inns & 141 runs

West Indies

Roseau

14 Jul 2023

Inns & 92 runs

West Indies

North Sound

24 Jul 2016

Inns & 90 runs

Zimbabwe

Bulawayo

16 Sep 2005

Inns & 46 runs

England

Leeds

26 Aug 2002

Inns & 2 runs

Australia

Sydney

12 Jan 1978


All records are correct and updated until 15 July 2023

