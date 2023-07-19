IND vs WI in Tests: Ashwin’s scintillating show, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unique feat









5 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin on the opening day of the Roseau Test match against the West Indies on 12 July 2023. His 5/60 is the fifth-best figures by a spinner on the first day of a Test match in the Caribbean. This is the second time Ashwin is claiming a five-wicket haul on the opening day of a Test match in the Caribbean. He also achieved a five-wicket haul in 2016 in Kingston.

Best bowling figures by a spinner on the opening day of a Test match in the Caribbean

Figures Bowler For Against Venue Achieved on Result 5/17 Jimmy Adams WI NZ Bridgetown 19 Apr 1996 Won 5/23 David Holford WI Ind Bridgetown 10 Mar 1976 Won 5/52 R. Ashwin Ind WI Kingston 20 Jul 2016 Drawn 5/59 Shane Shillingford WI Zim Roseau 20 Mar 2013 Won 5/60 R. Ashwin Ind WI Roseau 12 Jul 2023 Won





16 The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 700 or more international wickets across all three formats. On the first day of the Roseau Test match, R. Ashwin became the latest to join this group of players in international cricket. Ashwin (709 wickets) thus became only the third Indian to join this list after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711).

Most wickets in international cricket for spinners





















Career wickets in each format Wkts Bowler For Mts Inns Ave. S/R

Test ODI T20 1347 M. Muralitharan SL 495 583 22.86 46.87

800 534 13 1001 Shane Warne Aus 339 464 25.51 51.30

708 293 0 956 Anil Kumble Ind 403 501 30.09 57.89

619 337 0 711 Harbhajan Singh Ind 367 444 32.54 58.61

417 269 25 709 R. Ashwin Ind 271 352 25.67 45.76

486 151 72 705 Daniel Vettori NZ 442 498 32.42 61.93

362 305 38

Note:

* Ashwin has the best strike-rate among the above listed spinners.

* Ashwin is the only bowler in the above list to claim all his 700+ wickets for one team (India), while the others have also appeared for sides such as the ICC World XI, Asia XI and African XI.

7 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin in the second innings in the Roseau Test match on 14 July 2023. His figures of 7/71 are the third-best bowling figures by a visiting spin bowler on Caribbean soil, although it should be noted that Tony Greig’s 8/86 came while bowling his medium-pace off-cutters in the Port of Spain Test match in Trinidad in April 1974.

Best bowling figures by a genuine spinner in the Caribbean against the home side

Match M Inn Bowler For Venue Month, year Result 7/44 3 Ian Johnson Aus Georgetown Apr 1955 Won 7/50 2 Eric Hollies Eng Georgetown Feb 1935 Drawn 7/71 3 R. Ashwin Ind Roseau July 2023 Won 7/83 3 R. Ashwin Ind North Sound July 2016 Won 7/94 3 Yasir Shah Pak Bridgetown May 2017 Lost





12 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin in both innings of the Roseau Test match. His figures of 12/131 are the fourth-best match figures by any bowler on Caribbean soil. Incidentally, his figures are best by a genuine spinner in the Caribbean. The previous best match figures by a genuine spinner were the 11/111 by Pakistani Saeed Ajmal in Providence, Guyana, in May 2011.

Best Test match bowling figures on Caribbean soil

Match figures Innings figures Bowler For Against Venue Month, year Result 13/121 5/59 & 8/62 Shannon Gabriel WI SL Gros Islet June 2018 Drawn 13/132 6/95 & 7/37 Makaya Ntini SA WI Port of Spain April 2005 Won 13/156 8/86 & 5/70 Tony Greig Eng WI Port of Spain April 1974 Won 12/131 5/60 & 7/71 R. Ashwin Ind WI Roseau July 2023 Won 11/84 5/60 & 6/24 Curtly Ambrose WI Eng Port of Spain March 1994 Won

Note:Ten other bowlers have claimed 11-wicket hauls in the West Indies





Ten-wicket hauls by spinners on Caribbean soil

Match figures Innings figures Bowler For Against Venue Month, year Result 12/131 5/60 & 7/71 R. Ashwin Ind WI Roseau July 2023 Won 11/11 5/69 & 6/42 Saeed Ajmal Pak WI Providence May 2011 Lost 11/229 5/137 & 6/92 Wilf Ferguson WI Eng Port of Spain Feb 1948 Drawn 10/93 5/59 & 5/34 Shane Shillingford WI Zim Roseau Mar 2013 Won 10/195 5/105 & 5/90 Greville Stevens Eng WI Bridgetown Jan 1930 Drawn 10/219 6/119 & 4/100 Shane Shillingford WI Aus Roseau Apr 2012 Lost





171 India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved the score in the recent Test match in Roseau. This is the third-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut. However, it was the highest by an Indian batter on debut on foreign soil. He bettered the previous best of 131 by Sourav Ganguly in Lord’s in 1996. Jaiswal now has the highest score on debut by any batter who had faced the first ball of the innings. He surpassed the previous best of 166 by Pakistani Khalid Ibadulla in 1964.

Highest scores on Test debut for India

Runs Batter Against Venue Achieved on Result M Inn 187 Shikhar Dhawan Aus Mohali 16 Mar 2013 Won 2 177 Rohit Sharma WI Kolkata 7 Nov 2013 Won 2 171 Yashasvi Jaiswal WI Roseau 13 Jul 2023 Won 2 137 Gundappa Viswanath Aus Kanpur 20 Nov 1969 Drawn 3 134 Prithvi Shaw WI Rajkot 4 Oct 2018 Won 1

Highest scores on Test debut for India away from home

Runs Batter Against Venue Achieved on Result M Inn 171 Yashasvi Jaiswal WI Roseau 13 Jul 2023 Won 2 131 Sourav Ganguly Eng Lord’s 22 Jun 1996 Drawn 2 124 Surinder Amarnath NZ Auckland 25 Jan 1976 Won 2 120 Suresh Raina SL Colombo SSC 29 Jul 2010 Drawn 2 112 Abbas Ali Baig Eng Manchester 28 Jul 1959 Lost 4





Highest scores on Test debut at batting position #1 (facing the first ball of the innings)

Runs Batter For Agst Venue Achieved on Result M Inn 171 Yashasvi Jaiswal Ind WI Roseau 13 Jul 2023 Won 2 166 Khalid Ibadulla Pak Aus Karachi 24 Oct 1964 Drawn 1 165* Charles Bannerman Aus Eng Melbourne 15 Mar 1877 Won 1 162 Kepler Wessels Aus Eng Brisbane 27 Nov 1982 Won 2 142 Conrad Hunte WI Pak Bridgetown 17 Jan 1958 Drawn 1





5 The number of Indian batters who managed to register a three-figure score before the age of 22 years. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the recent Test match in Roseau, became the latest to do so at 21y-197d, which makes him the fourth youngest Indian. Jaiswal (171 runs @ 21y-198d) now becomes the fifth youngest Test debutant to score a 150+ after Pakistani Javed Miandad (163 runs @ 19y-119d in 1976), Australians Archie Jackson (164 runs @ 19y-152d in 1929), Doug Walters (155 runs @ 19y-357d in 1965) and West Indian George Headley (176 runs @ 20y-230d in 1930).

Youngest Indian century-makers on Test debut

Age Batter Runs Against Venue Achieved on Result M Inn 18y-329d Prithvi Shaw 134 West Indies Rajkot 4 Oct 2018 Won 1 20y-131d Abbas Ali Baig 112 England Manchester 28 Jul 1959 Lost 4 20y-281d Gundappa Viswanath 137 Australia Kanpur 20 Nov 1969 Drawn 3 21y-197d Yashasvi Jaiswal 171 West Indies Roseau 13 Jul 2023 Won 2 21y-330d Mohd Azharuddin 110 England Kolkata 3 Jan 1985 Drawn 1





15 The number of Test batters who have achieved a century on debut on Caribbean soil. Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) in Roseau became the latest in the list. Incidentally, he is only the second Asian batter to do so after Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka, who, on Test debut in the second innings (having scored nine runs in the first innings), had made 103 in North Sound in March 2021. However, Jaiswal’s 171 is third highest by any batter on debut on Caribbean soil.

Highest scores in the Caribbean on Test debut

Runs Batter For Against Venue Achieved on Result M Inn 214 Lawrence Rowe WI NZ Kingston 17 Feb 1972 Drawn 1 176 George Headley WI Eng Bridgetown 16 Jan 1930 Drawn 3 171 Yashasvi Jaiswal Ind WI Roseau 14 Jul 2023 Won 2 163 Andrew Hudson SA Pak Bridgetown 20 Apr 1992 Lost 2





5 The number of occasions India had managed to inflict an innings defeat on its opponent in a Test match played outside Asia. The recent instance came in Roseau when India achieved its biggest-ever win outside Asia.

Victories by an innings for India outside Asia

Result Against Venue Achieved on Inns & 141 runs West Indies Roseau 14 Jul 2023 Inns & 92 runs West Indies North Sound 24 Jul 2016 Inns & 90 runs Zimbabwe Bulawayo 16 Sep 2005 Inns & 46 runs England Leeds 26 Aug 2002 Inns & 2 runs Australia Sydney 12 Jan 1978





All records are correct and updated until 15 July 2023