IND vs WI in Tests: Ashwin’s scintillating show, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unique feat

5 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin on the opening day of the Roseau Test match against the West Indies on 12 July 2023. His 5/60 is the fifth-best figures by a spinner on the first day of a Test match in the Caribbean. This is the second time Ashwin is claiming a five-wicket haul on the opening day of a Test match in the Caribbean. He also achieved a five-wicket haul in 2016 in Kingston.
Best bowling figures by a spinner on the opening day of a Test match in the Caribbean
Figures
Bowler
For
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Result
5/17
Jimmy Adams
WI
NZ
Bridgetown
19 Apr 1996
Won
5/23
David Holford
WI
Ind
Bridgetown
10 Mar 1976
Won
5/52
R. Ashwin
Ind
WI
Kingston
20 Jul 2016
Drawn
5/59
Shane Shillingford
WI
Zim
Roseau
20 Mar 2013
Won
5/60
R. Ashwin
Ind
WI
Roseau
12 Jul 2023
Won
16 The number of bowlers who have the distinction of claiming 700 or more international wickets across all three formats. On the first day of the Roseau Test match, R. Ashwin became the latest to join this group of players in international cricket. Ashwin (709 wickets) thus became only the third Indian to join this list after Anil Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (711).
Most wickets in international cricket for spinners
Career wickets in each format
Wkts
Bowler
For
Mts
Inns
Ave.
S/R
Test
ODI
T20
1347
M. Muralitharan
SL
495
583
22.86
46.87
800
534
13
1001
Shane Warne
Aus
339
464
25.51
51.30
708
293
0
956
Anil Kumble
Ind
403
501
30.09
57.89
619
337
0
711
Harbhajan Singh
Ind
367
444
32.54
58.61
417
269
25
709
R. Ashwin
Ind
271
352
25.67
45.76
486
151
72
705
Daniel Vettori
NZ
442
498
32.42
61.93
362
305
38
Note:
* Ashwin has the best strike-rate among the above listed spinners.
* Ashwin is the only bowler in the above list to claim all his 700+ wickets for one team (India), while the others have also appeared for sides such as the ICC World XI, Asia XI and African XI.
7 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin in the second innings in the Roseau Test match on 14 July 2023. His figures of 7/71 are the third-best bowling figures by a visiting spin bowler on Caribbean soil, although it should be noted that Tony Greig’s 8/86 came while bowling his medium-pace off-cutters in the Port of Spain Test match in Trinidad in April 1974.
Best bowling figures by a genuine spinner in the Caribbean against the home side
Match
M Inn
Bowler
For
Venue
Month, year
Result
7/44
3
Ian Johnson
Aus
Georgetown
Apr 1955
Won
7/50
2
Eric Hollies
Eng
Georgetown
Feb 1935
Drawn
7/71
3
R. Ashwin
Ind
Roseau
July 2023
Won
7/83
3
R. Ashwin
Ind
North Sound
July 2016
Won
7/94
3
Yasir Shah
Pak
Bridgetown
May 2017
Lost
12 The number of wickets claimed by R. Ashwin in both innings of the Roseau Test match. His figures of 12/131 are the fourth-best match figures by any bowler on Caribbean soil. Incidentally, his figures are best by a genuine spinner in the Caribbean. The previous best match figures by a genuine spinner were the 11/111 by Pakistani Saeed Ajmal in Providence, Guyana, in May 2011.
Best Test match bowling figures on Caribbean soil
Match figures
Innings figures
Bowler
For
Against
Venue
Month, year
Result
13/121
5/59 & 8/62
Shannon Gabriel
WI
SL
Gros Islet
June 2018
Drawn
13/132
6/95 & 7/37
Makaya Ntini
SA
WI
Port of Spain
April 2005
Won
13/156
8/86 & 5/70
Tony Greig
Eng
WI
Port of Spain
April 1974
Won
12/131
5/60 & 7/71
R. Ashwin
Ind
WI
Roseau
July 2023
Won
11/84
5/60 & 6/24
Curtly Ambrose
WI
Eng
Port of Spain
March 1994
Won
Note:Ten other bowlers have claimed 11-wicket hauls in the West Indies
Ten-wicket hauls by spinners on Caribbean soil
Match figures
Innings figures
Bowler
For
Against
Venue
Month, year
Result
12/131
5/60 & 7/71
R. Ashwin
Ind
WI
Roseau
July 2023
Won
11/11
5/69 & 6/42
Saeed Ajmal
Pak
WI
Providence
May 2011
Lost
11/229
5/137 & 6/92
Wilf Ferguson
WI
Eng
Port of Spain
Feb 1948
Drawn
10/93
5/59 & 5/34
Shane Shillingford
WI
Zim
Roseau
Mar 2013
Won
10/195
5/105 & 5/90
Greville Stevens
Eng
WI
Bridgetown
Jan 1930
Drawn
10/219
6/119 & 4/100
Shane Shillingford
WI
Aus
Roseau
Apr 2012
Lost
171 India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved the score in the recent Test match in Roseau. This is the third-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut. However, it was the highest by an Indian batter on debut on foreign soil. He bettered the previous best of 131 by Sourav Ganguly in Lord’s in 1996. Jaiswal now has the highest score on debut by any batter who had faced the first ball of the innings. He surpassed the previous best of 166 by Pakistani Khalid Ibadulla in 1964.
Highest scores on Test debut for India
Runs
Batter
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Result
M Inn
187
Shikhar Dhawan
Aus
Mohali
16 Mar 2013
Won
2
177
Rohit Sharma
WI
Kolkata
7 Nov 2013
Won
2
171
Yashasvi Jaiswal
WI
Roseau
13 Jul 2023
Won
2
137
Gundappa Viswanath
Aus
Kanpur
20 Nov 1969
Drawn
3
134
Prithvi Shaw
WI
Rajkot
4 Oct 2018
Won
1
Highest scores on Test debut for India away from home
Runs
Batter
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Result
M Inn
171
Yashasvi Jaiswal
WI
Roseau
13 Jul 2023
Won
2
131
Sourav Ganguly
Eng
Lord’s
22 Jun 1996
Drawn
2
124
Surinder Amarnath
NZ
Auckland
25 Jan 1976
Won
2
120
Suresh Raina
SL
Colombo SSC
29 Jul 2010
Drawn
2
112
Abbas Ali Baig
Eng
Manchester
28 Jul 1959
Lost
4
Highest scores on Test debut at batting position #1 (facing the first ball of the innings)
Runs
Batter
For
Agst
Venue
Achieved on
Result
M Inn
171
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ind
WI
Roseau
13 Jul 2023
Won
2
166
Khalid Ibadulla
Pak
Aus
Karachi
24 Oct 1964
Drawn
1
165*
Charles Bannerman
Aus
Eng
Melbourne
15 Mar 1877
Won
1
162
Kepler Wessels
Aus
Eng
Brisbane
27 Nov 1982
Won
2
142
Conrad Hunte
WI
Pak
Bridgetown
17 Jan 1958
Drawn
1
5 The number of Indian batters who managed to register a three-figure score before the age of 22 years. Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the recent Test match in Roseau, became the latest to do so at 21y-197d, which makes him the fourth youngest Indian. Jaiswal (171 runs @ 21y-198d) now becomes the fifth youngest Test debutant to score a 150+ after Pakistani Javed Miandad (163 runs @ 19y-119d in 1976), Australians Archie Jackson (164 runs @ 19y-152d in 1929), Doug Walters (155 runs @ 19y-357d in 1965) and West Indian George Headley (176 runs @ 20y-230d in 1930).
Youngest Indian century-makers on Test debut
Age
Batter
Runs
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Result
M Inn
18y-329d
Prithvi Shaw
134
West Indies
Rajkot
4 Oct 2018
Won
1
20y-131d
Abbas Ali Baig
112
England
Manchester
28 Jul 1959
Lost
4
20y-281d
Gundappa Viswanath
137
Australia
Kanpur
20 Nov 1969
Drawn
3
21y-197d
Yashasvi Jaiswal
171
West Indies
Roseau
13 Jul 2023
Won
2
21y-330d
Mohd Azharuddin
110
England
Kolkata
3 Jan 1985
Drawn
1
15 The number of Test batters who have achieved a century on debut on Caribbean soil. Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) in Roseau became the latest in the list. Incidentally, he is only the second Asian batter to do so after Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka, who, on Test debut in the second innings (having scored nine runs in the first innings), had made 103 in North Sound in March 2021. However, Jaiswal’s 171 is third highest by any batter on debut on Caribbean soil.
Highest scores in the Caribbean on Test debut
Runs
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Result
M Inn
214
Lawrence Rowe
WI
NZ
Kingston
17 Feb 1972
Drawn
1
176
George Headley
WI
Eng
Bridgetown
16 Jan 1930
Drawn
3
171
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ind
WI
Roseau
14 Jul 2023
Won
2
163
Andrew Hudson
SA
Pak
Bridgetown
20 Apr 1992
Lost
2
5 The number of occasions India had managed to inflict an innings defeat on its opponent in a Test match played outside Asia. The recent instance came in Roseau when India achieved its biggest-ever win outside Asia.
Victories by an innings for India outside Asia
Result
Against
Venue
Achieved on
Inns & 141 runs
West Indies
Roseau
14 Jul 2023
Inns & 92 runs
West Indies
North Sound
24 Jul 2016
Inns & 90 runs
Zimbabwe
Bulawayo
16 Sep 2005
Inns & 46 runs
England
Leeds
26 Aug 2002
Inns & 2 runs
Australia
Sydney
12 Jan 1978
All records are correct and updated until 15 July 2023
