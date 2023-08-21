ODI World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad to go ahead as per schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) that it would not be feasible to change the schedule of the World Cup matches to be held in Hyderabad on October 9 and 10.
In response to a communication from the HCA seeking a reconsideration of the schedule featuring two back-to-back matches in the city, the BCCI has said that it will be difficult for it to make any changes.
“So, we have decided to go ahead with the matches as scheduled originally and the Commissioner of Police has assured that all security arrangements will be made for successfully hosting the two matches,” a senior official of the HCA involved on the organisational front informed Sportstar on Monday.
