Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses ‘concern’ over hosting back-to-back ODI World Cup 2023 matches

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 less than two months away, the uncertainty surrounding its scheduling continues as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), in a communication to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressed “concern” in terms of hosting two matches, on October 9 and 10, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

A senior official involved on the organisational front informed Sportstar that it is a fact that they did express concern in this regard as hosting two such big matches involved many logistics to be taken into consideration, including that of providing security.

“We were told that the issue would be re-examined though at the same time we were being hinted that it would be difficult to change the schedule again at this point of time,” the official explained.

“So, we are waiting for the final response,” he added.

For the record, Hyderabad will host the New Zealand versus Netherlands match on October 9 and on October 10, the Sri Lanka versus Pakistan fixture.

Meanwhile, works are in full swing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as the officials are working overtime to give a new look to the venue, especially with the canopy work at the pavilion end.

It may be recalled here that the canopy cover was blown away following heavy rains and strong winds a couple of years ago.

All the seats in the stands are also being spruced up and the entire venue is being cleaned for the mega event. The ground staff too is working to put in place the best possible outfield and playing conditions for the teams.

“We are determined to ensure the World Cup matches and for that matter all international matches will be held in spectator-friendly conditions,” the senior official said.