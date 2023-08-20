MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses ‘concern’ over hosting back-to-back ODI World Cup 2023 matches

Hyderabad will host the New Zealand versus Netherlands match on October 9 and on October 10, the Sri Lanka versus Pakistan fixture.

Published : Aug 20, 2023 12:49 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
FILE PHOTO: Works are in full swing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as the officials are working overtime to give a new look to the venue.
FILE PHOTO: Works are in full swing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as the officials are working overtime to give a new look to the venue. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Works are in full swing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as the officials are working overtime to give a new look to the venue. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

With the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 less than two months away, the uncertainty surrounding its scheduling continues as the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), in a communication to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), expressed “concern” in terms of hosting two matches, on October 9 and 10, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here.

A senior official involved on the organisational front informed Sportstar that it is a fact that they did express concern in this regard as hosting two such big matches involved many logistics to be taken into consideration, including that of providing security.

“We were told that the issue would be re-examined though at the same time we were being hinted that it would be difficult to change the schedule again at this point of time,” the official explained.

“So, we are waiting for the final response,” he added.

For the record, Hyderabad will host the New Zealand versus Netherlands match on October 9 and on October 10, the Sri Lanka versus Pakistan fixture.

Meanwhile, works are in full swing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as the officials are working overtime to give a new look to the venue, especially with the canopy work at the pavilion end.

It may be recalled here that the canopy cover was blown away following heavy rains and strong winds a couple of years ago.

All the seats in the stands are also being spruced up and the entire venue is being cleaned for the mega event. The ground staff too is working to put in place the best possible outfield and playing conditions for the teams.

“We are determined to ensure the World Cup matches and for that matter all international matches will be held in spectator-friendly conditions,” the senior official said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Cricket Association /

BCCI /

New Zealand /

Netherlands /

Sri Lanka /

Pakistan /

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

2023 ODI World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses ‘concern’ over hosting back-to-back ODI World Cup 2023 matches
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. VIDEO: Postecoglou wary of getting excited after Tottenham’s win over Man United
    AFP
  3. Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock T20I loss
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. England women’s football team unites fans as once-ignored squad eyes nation’s first World Cup title since 1966
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses ‘concern’ over hosting back-to-back ODI World Cup 2023 matches
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock T20I loss
    Reuters
  3. UAE thrashes New Zealand to win second T20
    AFP
  4. India Asia Cup 2023 squad selection on August 21: Rahul, Iyer, backups in focus
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Winners list, history, schedule, dates, venues, squads, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hyderabad Cricket Association expresses ‘concern’ over hosting back-to-back ODI World Cup 2023 matches
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. VIDEO: Postecoglou wary of getting excited after Tottenham’s win over Man United
    AFP
  3. Chapman denies New Zealand underestimated UAE after shock T20I loss
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 Day Two: Indians in action, timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. England women’s football team unites fans as once-ignored squad eyes nation’s first World Cup title since 1966
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment