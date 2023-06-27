  • June 29 - Zimbabwe vs Oman
  • June 30 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
  • July 1 - West Indies vs Scotland
  • July 2 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka
  • July 3 - Netherlands vs Oman
  • July 4 - Zimbabwe vs Scotland
  • July 5 - West Indies vs Oman
  • July 6 - Netherlands vs Scotland
  • July 7 - Sri Lanka vs West Indies
  • July 9 - Final