The Super Sixes stage of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 tournament is set to begin on Thursday with Zimbabwe taking on Oman in the first match.

The top three teams from both groups of the initial round - Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies from Group A and Oman, Sri Lanka and Scotland from Group B - make up the Super Sixes lineup.

Here is everything you need to know about the Super Sixes stage and who will qualify for the remaining two spots in the ODI World Cup to be held in India in October-November 2023.

What is the format of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers Super Sixes stage?

The top three teams from Group A and Group B will carry forward the points from their respective results against teams in their own groups. For example, Zimbabwe’s points from matches against its fellow Group A members West Indies and Netherlands will be taken into the initial points table for the Super Sixes. Zimbabwe beat both teams and will start with four points and two matches to its tally.

Who will qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 after the Super Sixes stage?

The top two teams at the end of the Super Sixes stage will proceed to a final of the ODI World Cup Qualifiers and also qualify for the ODI World Cup, irrespective of the result of the summit clash.

How does the ODI World Cup Qualifiers points table look like before the Super Sixes?

Position Team Played Won Lost Points NRR 1 Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 2.698 2 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 0.982 3 Scotland 2 1 1 2 -0.060 4 Netherlands 2 1 1 2 -0.739 5 West Indies 2 0 2 0 -0.350 6 Oman 2 0 2 0 -3.042

How can West Indies qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023?

Following its stunning Super Over defeat to the Netherlands, West Indies finds itself in a precarious position of losing out on an ODI World Cup spot. Heading into the Super Sixes, West Indies needs to win all three of its matches to reach a best of six points.

ODI World Cup qualifiers Super Sixes schedule