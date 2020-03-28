On This Day: New Zealand shot out for lowest score in Test cricket

England gained a dramatic victory over New Zealand in the second and final Test when it shot out the Kiwis for only 26 runs in the second innings — the lowest total ever recorded in the history of Test cricket. England won by an innings and 20 runs.

Earlier, England was all out for 246 in its first innings in reply to New Zealand's 200. Tyson and Statham completely shattered the New Zealand batting, leaving England victors with two days to spare.

It was a fitting end to one of the most successful tours of Australia. Following up its Ashes triumph against Australia, England won all four matches on the short New Zealand tour, including two Tests.

New Zealand's second innings total was four runs shorter than the previous lowest Test score. England has twice dismissed South Africa for 30 in Port Elizabeth in 1895-96 and at Edgbaston in 1924.

In a grim uphill fight against accurate bowling and keen fielding, England gained a first-innings lead of 46 runs just before tea on the third day.

After sharing a last-wicket stand of 28 valuable runs, Tyson and Statham, England's heroes of the tour, tore into the New Zealand batsmen on a true pitch. Three wickets tumbled for only nine runs. Five runs later came the crowning blow for New Zealand when Sutcliffe, one of the world's best left-handers, was outwitted by Wardle's chinaman.

HOME TEAM'S POOR BATTING

Tyson began by getting Leggal well caught by Hutton at forward short leg with the last ball of his first over. Poore, who failed to score in either innings, survived only six balls before being yorked by the last delivery of Tyson's next over. Statham dismissed Reid with a vicious inswinger which flattened the off-stump. Then, it was the turn of Appleyard, who had McGregor splendidly taken by May at short fine leg, making half the side out for 14.

Rabone, the New Zealand captain, and Cave attempted to check the procession and put on eight runs before Appleyard struck again taking three more wickets in four balls.

Hutton was setting his field with pin-point precision and every man was bent on the kill. The end was not long delayed, Statham getting Rabone leg before wicket at 26 and without addition, the Lancashire man clean bowled Hayes to complete the rout.

Appleyard finished with four for seven, Statham three for nine, Tyson two for ten and Wardle one for no run. For its first-innings lead, England had been indebted to the patience and skill of its captain.

Hutton in his grimmest mood, batted altogether for three and one quarter hours and hit five fours in his 53.

