On This Day: When Shoaib Akhtar breached the 100mph mark

On April 27, 2002, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar created a world record by bowling a 161.0 kmp/h delivery to New Zealand's Craig McMillian in an ODI in Lahore.

Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) refused to accept it as a world record as one of the sponsors provided the speed gun for the match, the world acknowledged the pacer's feat.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether somebody recognises the speed gun or not. For me, it’s satisfying that I have bowled the fastest-ever delivery,” Akhtar had said.

Akhtar went on to better his record when he bowled the fastest ball recorded in history during the 2003 World Cup match at Newlands against England.

The fast bowler even tweeted about his feat on social media, which read: "On this day, I was at one of my favorite grounds in the world i.e Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

"Temperature was soaring high, Adrenalin was higher! Haha What an amazing memory. Something that got me the tag of 'fastest bowler on the planet.' Allah ka bahut bahut Shukar itni izzat di."

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 27, 2019

Akhtar retired from international cricket in 2011 with 178 Test scalps and 247 ODI wickets.