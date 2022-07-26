Cricket

Paddy Upton appointed India mental conditioning coach till T20 World Cup

Paddy Upton will be joining the Indian squad for the T20I series in West Indies and will work closely with the team till the T20 World Cup, to be held later this year.

Shayan Acharya
MUMBAI 26 July, 2022 19:03 IST
MUMBAI 26 July, 2022 19:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Upton will work closely with the Rahul Dravid-coached team till the ICC showpiece event later this year.

FILE PHOTO: Upton will work closely with the Rahul Dravid-coached team till the ICC showpiece event later this year. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Paddy Upton will be joining the Indian squad for the T20I series in West Indies and will work closely with the team till the T20 World Cup, to be held later this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has roped in mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton to work with the senior team till the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia in October-November.

Several sources in the BCCI confirmed to  Sportstar about the development and indicated Upton has joined the Indian team in West Indies for the T20I series. He will work closely with the Rahul Dravid-coached team till the ICC showpiece event later this year. Upton, however, was not available for a comment at the time of publishing the story.

Also Read
WV Raman set to be appointed Bengal batting consultant, Laxmi Ratan Shukla to be coach

Upton was previously associated with the Indian team and played a key role in guiding the team to its World Cup title in 2011. This publication understands that the request to involve Upton with the team was made by the team management keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. The Indian team hasn’t won an ICC event since 2013 and under Dravid, the team wants to battle the odds and clinch the title. 

The team management, it is understood, discussed with the BCCI office-bearers about the importance of having a mental conditioning coach with the team leading up to the major ICC event. “The team management felt that Paddy’s experience will help the players and that’s why he was roped in by the Board,” the source said.

Having worked with Upton first in the Indian team and later with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils, Dravid shares a good rapport with the South African. Even Dravid had heaped praise on Upton in the latter’s book.

“Paddy is a thought leader. He brings a unique approach and relevant approach to cricket and life,” Dravid had written.

After pocketing the ODI series, India will begin its T20I campaign against West Indies later this week.

The Indian team is expected to formally announce Upton’s appointment with a press conference scheduled to be held in Trinidad later in the day.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us