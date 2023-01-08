Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in a three-match ODI series from Monday in Karachi. The two teams last clashed in the 50-over format during the 2019 World Cup in Birmingham, with Pakistan winning that contest by six wickets, riding on Babar Azam’s unbeaten hundred. While the head-to-head record tilts in Pakistan’s favour, the Kiwis, ranked No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings currently, have been tough competitors.

PAK VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS Matches played: 107 Pakistan won: 55 New Zealand won: 48 Tied: 1 No result: 3 Last result: Pakistan won by six wickets. (Birmingham; June 2019) Last five results: PAK won - 2, NZ won - 3

Pakistan, which is yet to break the 400-run mark in ODIs, notched up 364 runs for the loss seven wickets in Sharjah in 2014 and that remains its fifth-highest team total in the format. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s 64 all out in Sharjah in 1986 is the lowest ever total for the Kiwis in One-Day Internationals.

PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS PAK (highest score) vs NZ: 364/7 (50) - PAK won by 147 runs (Sharjah; December 2014) PAK (lowest score) vs NZ: 74 all out (27.2) - NZ won by 183 runs (Dunedin; January 2018) NZ (highest score) vs PAK: 369/5 (50) - NZ won by 119 runs (Napier; February 2015) NZ (lowest score) vs PAK: 64 all out (35.5) - PAK won by 10 wickets (Sharjah; April 1986) PAK (highest individual score) vs NZ: Inzamam-ul-Haq 137* (129) (Sharjah; April 1994) PAK (best bowling figures) NZ: Shoaib Akhtar 6/16 (9) (Karachi; April 2002) NZ (highest individual score) vs PAK: Ross Taylor 131* (124) (Pallekele; March 2011) NZ (best bowling figures) vs PAK: Trent Boult 5/17 (7.2) (Dunedin; January 2018)

New Zealand will hope to shake off its forgettable ODI record in Pakistan and turn things around on this tour. The Kiwis, who will play their first ODI in the country in more than 19 years, last won an ODI in Pakistan in December 1996, under the leadership of Lee Germon. New Zealand has been on an eight-match losing streak since that win.

PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN ODIS IN PAKISTAN Matches played: 20 Pakistan won: 17 New Zealand won: 3 Last result: Pakistan won by 49 runs (Rawalpindi; December 2003) Last five results: PAK won - 5, NZ won - 0

MOST RUNS IN PAK VS NZ ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK) 45 1283 34.67 76.14 137* Saeed Anwar (PAK) 32 1260 45.00 77.82 113* Stephen Fleming (NZ) 35 1090 34.06 69.29 115* Shahid Afridi (PAK) 38 1078 32.66 130.50 108* Ross Taylor (NZ) 27 1071 63.00 82.76 131*

MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS NZ ODIS