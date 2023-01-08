Pakistan and New Zealand will face off in a three-match ODI series from Monday in Karachi. The two teams last clashed in the 50-over format during the 2019 World Cup in Birmingham, with Pakistan winning that contest by six wickets, riding on Babar Azam’s unbeaten hundred. While the head-to-head record tilts in Pakistan’s favour, the Kiwis, ranked No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings currently, have been tough competitors.
Pakistan, which is yet to break the 400-run mark in ODIs, notched up 364 runs for the loss seven wickets in Sharjah in 2014 and that remains its fifth-highest team total in the format. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s 64 all out in Sharjah in 1986 is the lowest ever total for the Kiwis in One-Day Internationals.
New Zealand will hope to shake off its forgettable ODI record in Pakistan and turn things around on this tour. The Kiwis, who will play their first ODI in the country in more than 19 years, last won an ODI in Pakistan in December 1996, under the leadership of Lee Germon. New Zealand has been on an eight-match losing streak since that win.
MOST RUNS IN PAK VS NZ ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (PAK)
|45
|1283
|34.67
|76.14
|137*
|Saeed Anwar (PAK)
|32
|1260
|45.00
|77.82
|113*
|Stephen Fleming (NZ)
|35
|1090
|34.06
|69.29
|115*
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|38
|1078
|32.66
|130.50
|108*
|Ross Taylor (NZ)
|27
|1071
|63.00
|82.76
|131*
MOST WICKETS IN PAK VS NZ ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Waqar Younis (PAK)
|37
|79
|4.19
|15.84
|6/30
|Wasim Akram (PAK)
|38
|64
|3.80
|18.54
|5/19
|Abdul Razzaq (PAK)
|41
|39
|4.83
|34.15
|3/22
|Danny Morrison (NZ)
|24
|39
|4.44
|21.00
|5/46
|Daniel Vettori (NZ)
|30
|37
|4.29
|29.05
|3/34