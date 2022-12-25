PAK vs NZ Schedule, Test and ODI Series 2022-23: Full list of dates, venues, timings in IST

Pakistan, on Monday, will take on New Zealand in the first match of the two-Test series at the National Stadium, Karachi.

In the recently concluded three-match Test series on home soil, Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash against England.

The New Zealand squad, which reached Karachi on Thursday morning, is the third major team to tour Pakistan for a Test series this year after Australia and England.

The Karachi Test will mark the beginning of the captaincy tenure of Tim Southee, who took over the rein from Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the position earlier this month.

The Black Caps last played in Pakistan for a bilateral Test series in May 2002. After the conclusion of the Test series, New Zealand will also play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2022-2023 full list of fixtures:

1st Test - December 26, 2022: 10:30 AM IST - National Stadium, Karachi

2nd Test - January 2, 2023: 10:30 AM IST - National Stadium, Karachi

1st ODI - January 9, 2023: 3:00 PM IST - National Stadium, Karachi

2nd ODI - January 11, 2023: 3:00 PM IST - National Stadium, Karachi

3rd ODI - January 13, 2013: 3:00 PM IST - National Stadium, Karachi