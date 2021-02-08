Cricket Cricket PAK vs SA: Hasan Ali takes 10 as Pakistan wins series 2-0 South Africa lost 7 for 33 runs after the new ball was taken as Pakistan beat the visiting side by 95 runs to win the Test series 2-0. Reuters 08 February, 2021 15:14 IST Hasan Ali's 5 for 60 in the second innings helped set up a series-clinching win for Pakistan. - AFP Reuters 08 February, 2021 15:14 IST Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi and claim the series 2-0.Chasing a target of 370, which would have been a test record in Pakistan, South Africa was well placed at 241 for three just after lunch on the fifth day following a century from Aiden Markram (108). IND vs ENG: Pant to donate match fee towards rescue operations in Utarrakhand But when the home side took the new ball, Hasan (5-60) and Shaheen Afridi (4-51) decimated the South African middle order with expert swing bowling, dismissing the visitor for 274.Hasan took career-best figures of 10-114 in the match as South Africa lost its last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs on its return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos